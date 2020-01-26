NBA legend Kobe Bryant dies at 41
Lakers' Kobe Bryant waves to the fans during pregame introductions at The Palace as he makes his retirement tour in 2015. Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was 41.
Lakers' Kobe Bryant waves to the fans during pregame introductions at The Palace as he makes his retirement tour in 2015. Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was 41. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Firefighters work the scene of a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas, Calif. NBA basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his teenage daughter Gianna and several others were aboard. Nine are believed dead.
Firefighters work the scene of a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas, Calif. NBA basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his teenage daughter Gianna and several others were aboard. Nine are believed dead. Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Little Caesars Arena has its roof lit in purple and yellow colors in honor of Kobe Bryant, the former L.A Lakers great who died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday.
Little Caesars Arena has its roof lit in purple and yellow colors in honor of Kobe Bryant, the former L.A Lakers great who died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left to right, Houston Rockets center Tyson Chandler, guard Austin Rivers and forward P.J. Tucker react during a tribute to Kobe Bryant before a game Sunday.
From left to right, Houston Rockets center Tyson Chandler, guard Austin Rivers and forward P.J. Tucker react during a tribute to Kobe Bryant before a game Sunday. David Zalubowski, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant reaches back for a rebound in 2001.
Kobe Bryant reaches back for a rebound in 2001. Mark Terrill, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant reacts after making a basket in the second half against the Houston Rockets during Game 2 of the first round of the NBA playoffs in 2004.
Kobe Bryant reacts after making a basket in the second half against the Houston Rockets during Game 2 of the first round of the NBA playoffs in 2004. Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant and Elden Campbell mix it up under the basket as the Pistons host the Lakers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in 2004.
Kobe Bryant and Elden Campbell mix it up under the basket as the Pistons host the Lakers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in 2004. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant dunks a ball in a January 2015 game.
Kobe Bryant dunks a ball in a January 2015 game. Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant won an Oscar in 2008 for an animated short film, "Dear Basketball."
Kobe Bryant won an Oscar in 2008 for an animated short film, "Dear Basketball." Associated Press
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant celebrates the 2000 NBA championship during a parade June 21 of that year.
Kobe Bryant celebrates the 2000 NBA championship during a parade June 21 of that year. Nick Ut, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant takes a shot in Game 4 of the NBA Finals in 2004.
Kobe Bryant takes a shot in Game 4 of the NBA Finals in 2004. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers sits on the bench after word of the death of former NBA star Kobe Bryant.
Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers sits on the bench after word of the death of former NBA star Kobe Bryant. David Zalubowski, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant walks off the court in May 2012.
Kobe Bryant walks off the court in May 2012. Alonzo Adams, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Ben Wallance and Kobe Bryant near the end of Game 4 of the 2004 NBA Finals.
Ben Wallance and Kobe Bryant near the end of Game 4 of the 2004 NBA Finals. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant is all smiles during a Jan. 16, 2001, interview in California.
Kobe Bryant is all smiles during a Jan. 16, 2001, interview in California. Michael Caulfield, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant, 17, holds his jersey during a 1996 press conference.
Kobe Bryant, 17, holds his jersey during a 1996 press conference. Susan Sterner, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant in disbelief as he leaves the floor during the NBA Finals against the Pistons in 2004.
Kobe Bryant in disbelief as he leaves the floor during the NBA Finals against the Pistons in 2004. Detroit News
Fullscreen
Chauncey Billups defends Kobe Bryant during Game 2 of the 2004 NBA FInals.
Chauncey Billups defends Kobe Bryant during Game 2 of the 2004 NBA FInals. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
In April 2016, the Lakers unveiled a giant Kobe Bryant banner.
In April 2016, the Lakers unveiled a giant Kobe Bryant banner. Richard Vogel, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant during media day in 2007.
Kobe Bryant during media day in 2007. Andrew D. Bernstein, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Washington's Gilbert Arenas, right, and Kobe Bryant look for a rebound during the fourth quarter of a game in 2007.
Washington's Gilbert Arenas, right, and Kobe Bryant look for a rebound during the fourth quarter of a game in 2007. Lawrence Jackson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant during Game 7 of the 2006 Western Confernece playoffs.
Kobe Bryant during Game 7 of the 2006 Western Confernece playoffs. Harry How, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant in a February 2010 photo.
Kobe Bryant in a February 2010 photo. Jeff Lewis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Team USA's Kobe Bryant shoots as Australia's Andrew Bogut, left, defends during the 2008 Olympics.
Team USA's Kobe Bryant shoots as Australia's Andrew Bogut, left, defends during the 2008 Olympics. Eric Gay, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant famously took R&B star Brandy to prom.
Kobe Bryant famously took R&B star Brandy to prom. Associated Press
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant laughs with his teammates during practice in 2008.
Kobe Bryant laughs with his teammates during practice in 2008. Winslow Townson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West and Kobe Bryant celebrate the 2008 NBA championship.
Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West and Kobe Bryant celebrate the 2008 NBA championship. Stephen Dunn, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant wavevs to the crowd after walking off the court in Salt Lake City in 2015.
Kobe Bryant wavevs to the crowd after walking off the court in Salt Lake City in 2015. Rick Bowmer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant leaves court accompanied by security at the Justice Center in Eagle, Colo, on Nov. 13, 2003. He was accused of sexual assault, but the case was dropped.
Kobe Bryant leaves court accompanied by security at the Justice Center in Eagle, Colo, on Nov. 13, 2003. He was accused of sexual assault, but the case was dropped. Associated Press
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant, right, loses the ball as he drives on Tim Duncan in the 2008 NBA playoffs.
Kobe Bryant, right, loses the ball as he drives on Tim Duncan in the 2008 NBA playoffs. Chris Pizzello, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant watches the clock run down the final seconds of Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinal against the San Antonio Spurs.
Kobe Bryant watches the clock run down the final seconds of Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinal against the San Antonio Spurs. Kevork Djansezian, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant ocelebrates the 2009 NBA championship and his MVP award.
Kobe Bryant ocelebrates the 2009 NBA championship and his MVP award. Getty Images
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant holds his daughter, Gianna, after winning the 2009 NBA Finals.
Kobe Bryant holds his daughter, Gianna, after winning the 2009 NBA Finals. Ronald Martinez, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Team USA's Kobe Bryant celebrates winning the gold medal at the 2008 Olympics.
Team USA's Kobe Bryant celebrates winning the gold medal at the 2008 Olympics. New York Times
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal formed a dynamic duo in Los Angeles, though the relationship wasn't always smooth.
Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal formed a dynamic duo in Los Angeles, though the relationship wasn't always smooth. Associated Press
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant pounds his chest after the last NBA game of his career on April 13, 2006.
Kobe Bryant pounds his chest after the last NBA game of his career on April 13, 2006. Jae C. Hong, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant celebrates after winning the 2010 NBA Finals.
Kobe Bryant celebrates after winning the 2010 NBA Finals. Christian Petersen, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Pau Gasol and Kobe Bryant chat during a practice session at Staples Center in June 2009.
Pau Gasol and Kobe Bryant chat during a practice session at Staples Center in June 2009. Getty Images
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant dunks a ball during high-school practice in 1996.
Kobe Bryant dunks a ball during high-school practice in 1996. Rusty Kennedy, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant waves to the crowd after an NBA game in Philadelphia in 2015.
Kobe Bryant waves to the crowd after an NBA game in Philadelphia in 2015. Matt Slocum, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant points downcourt during a game in March 2013.
Kobe Bryant points downcourt during a game in March 2013. Ezra Shaw, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant goes up for a shot win 2008.
Kobe Bryant goes up for a shot win 2008. Andrew D. Bernstein, Getty Images
Fullscreen
People gather outside Staples Center after the death of Laker legend Kobe Bryant.
People gather outside Staples Center after the death of Laker legend Kobe Bryant. Michael Owen Baker, Associated Press
Fullscreen
In this July 22, 2009, file photo, NBA superstar Kobe Bryant walks past fans as he enters a Nike store in Singapore.
In this July 22, 2009, file photo, NBA superstar Kobe Bryant walks past fans as he enters a Nike store in Singapore. Joseph Nair, Associated Press
Fullscreen
In this June 19, 2000, photo, Kobe Bryant and the Lakers celebrate their NBA championship.
In this June 19, 2000, photo, Kobe Bryant and the Lakers celebrate their NBA championship. Michael Caulfield, Associated Press
Fullscreen
A memorial for Kobe Bryant near Staples Center.
A memorial for Kobe Bryant near Staples Center. Michael Owen Baker, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Gianna Bryant sits on the shoulders of her father, Kobe, in 2014.
Gianna Bryant sits on the shoulders of her father, Kobe, in 2014. Lenny Ignelzi, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Toronto Raptors players huddle together following a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant.
Toronto Raptors players huddle together following a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant. Eric Gay, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry wears shoes with a tribute to Kobe Bryant.
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry wears shoes with a tribute to Kobe Bryant. Eric Gay, Associated Press
Fullscreen
California's D.J. Thorpe covers his face during a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant.
California's D.J. Thorpe covers his face during a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant. Ben Margot, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Players and fans observe a moment of silence for former NBA player Kobe Bryant in Memphis, Tenn.
Players and fans observe a moment of silence for former NBA player Kobe Bryant in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill, Associated Press
Fullscreen

    Detroit — It seems more like urban legend than fact, but Kobe Bryant could have been with the Pistons in 2007.

    Could have been — that is, if Bryant didn’t veto the trade because Detroit wasn’t on his preferred list of trade destinations.

    The Pistons franchise has an interesting history with Bryant, who died Sunday at age 41 in a helicopter crash in California that killed all nine passengers.

    Bryant was one of the biggest icons in NBA history and whether it’s the vetoed trade or the memorable 2004 NBA Finals series against the Pistons, the remembrances of The Black Mamba will endure.

    Pistons vice chairman Arn Tellem, who was Bryant’s former agent, tried to encapsulate the loss.

    “Kobe Bryant was far and away the greatest athlete I had the privilege of representing during my 35 years as a player agent. And I represented many great athletes,” Tellem said Sunday in a statement. “I’ve known Kobe since he was a 17-year-old senior at Lower Merion High on Philadelphia's Main Line. He had a fearsome intellectual curiosity and his enthusiasm was contagious.

    “The glint in his eyes wasn't just joy: It was sparks from a fire that couldn't be tamped down. To him, anything less than the best was failure.”

    The Pistons also released a statement, reading in part: “Kobe entertained & embraced fans in every arena he touched, and he will be remembered by Pistons’ fans for the memorable moments he delivered each year at The Palace throughout his 20-year NBA career as well as his lasting impact on the game of basketball both on & off the court.

    “The Detroit Pistons organization joins the entire NBA family in expressing our sorrow regarding the unexpected passing of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and the other victims.”

    Bryant’s last game at The Palace of Auburn Hills, on Dec. 6, 2015, was less than memorable, with just five points — on 2-of-15 shooting — but his career was so much more. That was his third-lowest production in a game that season. Then, of course, there was the 60-point game in his regular-season finale.

    In Game 2 of the 2004 Finals, he hit the tying jump shot over Richard Hamilton that sent the game to overtime and helped the Lakers win their only game of the series before the Pistons completed their “five-game sweep.”

    Bryant followed the three-peat in 2000-02 with Shaquille O’Neal with another pair in 2009-10, cementing himself as one of the legends of his era, finishing his career third among the all-time leading scorers.

    Even after his retirement, Bryant influenced his contemporaries and successors, including Pistons guard Derrick Rose, who was looking to remake his game by emulating what Bryant did to prolong his career.

    “If the game goes back to all lay-ups and mid-range, I want to be able to do what Kobe did. He’s my example and the guy I look to and make sure I don’t change my game all the way,” Rose told The Detroit News.

    “He didn’t change his game at all, but he was able to play 20 years and still be effective. That’s amazing to me. There aren’t too many people in NBA history, besides the greats, who can do that. I want to be considered one of them.”

    Bryant didn’t have to be a Piston but he impacted the team all the same.

    Cavaliers at Pistons

    Tip-off: 7 p.m. Monday, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

    TV/radio: FSD/97.1

    Outlook: The Pistons (17-30) have lost three of their last four games following Saturday’s loss to the Nets, dropping them to 10th place in the East. The Cavaliers (12-34) have lost seven straight but won the last meeting against the Pistons in overtime.

    Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard

