CLOSE

“If you inspire one person, you’ve lived a positive and successful life — he inspired millions.” The Detroit News

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — Like most sports fans, the Pistons players received the news about Kobe Bryant’s untimely death on Sunday with shock, horror and disbelief.

Many of them doubted the stunning news as being a cruel, elaborate hoax and searched frantically online to verify it before the reality eventually sunk in.

“Fake news,” Pistons guard Reggie Jackson said of his initial thoughts upon hearing of the helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, that killed Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and the other seven passengers aboard.

The news gripped not only the sports world but many around the globe — whether they were hardcore sports fans or casual observers — on Sunday and continued into Monday, with remembrances and tributes.  

Several teams played Sunday night and chose to honor Bryant in a variety of ways. On Monday, the Pistons paid homage to Bryant by wearing black "Motor City Edition" jerseys with either No. 8 or No. 24 on both the front and back, with Bryant's name printed above during pregame introductions. 

They were worthy tributes to a cultural icon who played such a big role in their development on and off the court. 

"I would always watch basketball and any time the Lakers would play, you couldn’t help but watch his every movement because everything he did was just so intense," center Andre Drummond said. "He did everything at 100 percent every time and it’s hard not to love him." 

One of Bryant's last legacies is his work ethic and dedication, which several players recalled vividly in their head-to-head matchups against him. 

Forward Blake Griffin said the hardest part came later Sunday, when the time came to put Bryant’s death in perspective and process it. Having played in Los Angeles for years with the Clippers, Griffin had many memories of Bryant, including during Griffin’s rookie year, when he first met Bryant as they were both rehabbing injuries.

Bryant and Griffin grew closer and Griffin got to know one of the players he idolized growing up. Griffin said Bryant’s impact wasn’t just about his greatness on the court, but how he was beginning to impact the world in post-retirement.

CLOSE

Pistons point guard Reggie Jackson remembers Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday in a helicopter crash. The Detroit News

“He had his hand in so many things. Business-wise, he was just stepping into what he was planning for (the future),” Griffin said Monday. “I obviously looked up to him as a basketball player, but as a human and watching him transition to that and exited the game with so much grace, it was inspirational."

A teary-eyed Griffin continued: “If you inspire one person, you’ve lived a positive and successful life — he inspired millions.”

That included Drummond, who had several memorable moments with Bryant.

"Early in my career, just getting a chance to talk to him, he was one of my heroes growing up as a kid. Playing against him for the first time, it was like having that "Oh, (crap) moment that I’m on the court with Kobe," Drummond said. "Just to get to speak to him and see how humble and nice a guy he was and he gave me different pointers on my game. Every time I’d see him he still said I was grabbing rebounds."

Drummond said he admired Bryant when he was growing up and losing a legend was hard to accept — and will continue to be hard —  for one of the cultural icons, both on and off the court.

“He’ll live forever. Kobe has done so much for his game with his intensity, his drive and his fight each and every night, it’ll be something that’s never forgotten,” Drummond said. “He was the Michael Jordan of our generation. Anybody that got a chance to see Jordan play and see him play, they’re both identical players with the same accolades. He was our hero for our generation."

Several players showed their respect in pregame warmups in other ways, including Jackson, who had one gold and one purple shoe, representing the Lakers' colors. Langston Galloway, known for his creative customized shoes, had a vintage pair of Bryant's Nike shoes. Markieff Morris wrote "Mamba Forever" and "RIP 8/24" on his shoes. 

The Pistons and Cavaliers also agreed before the game that they would do as other teams did Sunday, taking an intentional 24-second violation and an ensuing 8-second violation, on the first possessions of the game, to honor Bryant. 

Pistons vice chairman Arn Tellem, who was Bryant's first agent when he entered the league, provided a tearful homage during the pregame TV broadcast on Fox Sports Detroit. 

"He really kind of got him into the league and fathered him into the league and I know it was a very sensitive moment and emotional moment for him," coach Dwane Casey said. 

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard

NBA legend Kobe Bryant dies at 41
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Lakers' Kobe Bryant waves to the fans during pregame introductions at The Palace as he makes his retirement tour in 2015. Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was 41.
Lakers' Kobe Bryant waves to the fans during pregame introductions at The Palace as he makes his retirement tour in 2015. Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was 41. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Firefighters work the scene of a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas, Calif. NBA basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his teenage daughter Gianna and several others were aboard. Nine are believed dead.
Firefighters work the scene of a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas, Calif. NBA basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his teenage daughter Gianna and several others were aboard. Nine are believed dead. Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Little Caesars Arena has its roof lit in purple and yellow colors in honor of Kobe Bryant, the former L.A Lakers great who died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday.
Little Caesars Arena has its roof lit in purple and yellow colors in honor of Kobe Bryant, the former L.A Lakers great who died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left to right, Houston Rockets center Tyson Chandler, guard Austin Rivers and forward P.J. Tucker react during a tribute to Kobe Bryant before a game Sunday.
From left to right, Houston Rockets center Tyson Chandler, guard Austin Rivers and forward P.J. Tucker react during a tribute to Kobe Bryant before a game Sunday. David Zalubowski, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant reaches back for a rebound in 2001.
Kobe Bryant reaches back for a rebound in 2001. Mark Terrill, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant reacts after making a basket in the second half against the Houston Rockets during Game 2 of the first round of the NBA playoffs in 2004.
Kobe Bryant reacts after making a basket in the second half against the Houston Rockets during Game 2 of the first round of the NBA playoffs in 2004. Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant and Elden Campbell mix it up under the basket as the Pistons host the Lakers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in 2004.
Kobe Bryant and Elden Campbell mix it up under the basket as the Pistons host the Lakers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in 2004. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant dunks a ball in a January 2015 game.
Kobe Bryant dunks a ball in a January 2015 game. Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant won an Oscar in 2018 for an animated short film, "Dear Basketball."
Kobe Bryant won an Oscar in 2018 for an animated short film, "Dear Basketball." Associated Press
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant celebrates the 2000 NBA championship during a parade June 21 of that year.
Kobe Bryant celebrates the 2000 NBA championship during a parade June 21 of that year. Nick Ut, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant takes a shot in Game 4 of the NBA Finals in 2004.
Kobe Bryant takes a shot in Game 4 of the NBA Finals in 2004. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers sits on the bench after word of the death of former NBA star Kobe Bryant.
Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers sits on the bench after word of the death of former NBA star Kobe Bryant. David Zalubowski, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant walks off the court in May 2012.
Kobe Bryant walks off the court in May 2012. Alonzo Adams, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Ben Wallance and Kobe Bryant near the end of Game 4 of the 2004 NBA Finals.
Ben Wallance and Kobe Bryant near the end of Game 4 of the 2004 NBA Finals. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant is all smiles during a Jan. 16, 2001, interview in California.
Kobe Bryant is all smiles during a Jan. 16, 2001, interview in California. Michael Caulfield, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant, 17, holds his jersey during a 1996 press conference.
Kobe Bryant, 17, holds his jersey during a 1996 press conference. Susan Sterner, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant in disbelief as he leaves the floor during the NBA Finals against the Pistons in 2004.
Kobe Bryant in disbelief as he leaves the floor during the NBA Finals against the Pistons in 2004. Detroit News
Fullscreen
Chauncey Billups defends Kobe Bryant during Game 2 of the 2004 NBA FInals.
Chauncey Billups defends Kobe Bryant during Game 2 of the 2004 NBA FInals. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
In April 2016, the Lakers unveiled a giant Kobe Bryant banner.
In April 2016, the Lakers unveiled a giant Kobe Bryant banner. Richard Vogel, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant during media day in 2007.
Kobe Bryant during media day in 2007. Andrew D. Bernstein, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Washington's Gilbert Arenas, right, and Kobe Bryant look for a rebound during the fourth quarter of a game in 2007.
Washington's Gilbert Arenas, right, and Kobe Bryant look for a rebound during the fourth quarter of a game in 2007. Lawrence Jackson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant during Game 7 of the 2006 Western Confernece playoffs.
Kobe Bryant during Game 7 of the 2006 Western Confernece playoffs. Harry How, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant in a February 2010 photo.
Kobe Bryant in a February 2010 photo. Jeff Lewis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Team USA's Kobe Bryant shoots as Australia's Andrew Bogut, left, defends during the 2008 Olympics.
Team USA's Kobe Bryant shoots as Australia's Andrew Bogut, left, defends during the 2008 Olympics. Eric Gay, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant famously took R&B star Brandy to prom.
Kobe Bryant famously took R&B star Brandy to prom. Associated Press
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant laughs with his teammates during practice in 2008.
Kobe Bryant laughs with his teammates during practice in 2008. Winslow Townson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West and Kobe Bryant celebrate the 2008 NBA championship.
Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West and Kobe Bryant celebrate the 2008 NBA championship. Stephen Dunn, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant wavevs to the crowd after walking off the court in Salt Lake City in 2015.
Kobe Bryant wavevs to the crowd after walking off the court in Salt Lake City in 2015. Rick Bowmer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant leaves court accompanied by security at the Justice Center in Eagle, Colo, on Nov. 13, 2003. He was accused of sexual assault, but the case was dropped.
Kobe Bryant leaves court accompanied by security at the Justice Center in Eagle, Colo, on Nov. 13, 2003. He was accused of sexual assault, but the case was dropped. Associated Press
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant, right, loses the ball as he drives on Tim Duncan in the 2008 NBA playoffs.
Kobe Bryant, right, loses the ball as he drives on Tim Duncan in the 2008 NBA playoffs. Chris Pizzello, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant watches the clock run down the final seconds of Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinal against the San Antonio Spurs.
Kobe Bryant watches the clock run down the final seconds of Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinal against the San Antonio Spurs. Kevork Djansezian, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant ocelebrates the 2009 NBA championship and his MVP award.
Kobe Bryant ocelebrates the 2009 NBA championship and his MVP award. Getty Images
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant holds his daughter, Gianna, after winning the 2009 NBA Finals.
Kobe Bryant holds his daughter, Gianna, after winning the 2009 NBA Finals. Ronald Martinez, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Team USA's Kobe Bryant celebrates winning the gold medal at the 2008 Olympics.
Team USA's Kobe Bryant celebrates winning the gold medal at the 2008 Olympics. New York Times
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal formed a dynamic duo in Los Angeles, though the relationship wasn't always smooth.
Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal formed a dynamic duo in Los Angeles, though the relationship wasn't always smooth. Associated Press
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant pounds his chest after the last NBA game of his career on April 13, 2006.
Kobe Bryant pounds his chest after the last NBA game of his career on April 13, 2006. Jae C. Hong, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant celebrates after winning the 2010 NBA Finals.
Kobe Bryant celebrates after winning the 2010 NBA Finals. Christian Petersen, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Pau Gasol and Kobe Bryant chat during a practice session at Staples Center in June 2009.
Pau Gasol and Kobe Bryant chat during a practice session at Staples Center in June 2009. Getty Images
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant dunks a ball during high-school practice in 1996.
Kobe Bryant dunks a ball during high-school practice in 1996. Rusty Kennedy, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant waves to the crowd after an NBA game in Philadelphia in 2015.
Kobe Bryant waves to the crowd after an NBA game in Philadelphia in 2015. Matt Slocum, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant points downcourt during a game in March 2013.
Kobe Bryant points downcourt during a game in March 2013. Ezra Shaw, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Kobe Bryant goes up for a shot win 2008.
Kobe Bryant goes up for a shot win 2008. Andrew D. Bernstein, Getty Images
Fullscreen
People gather outside Staples Center after the death of Laker legend Kobe Bryant.
People gather outside Staples Center after the death of Laker legend Kobe Bryant. Michael Owen Baker, Associated Press
Fullscreen
In this July 22, 2009, file photo, NBA superstar Kobe Bryant walks past fans as he enters a Nike store in Singapore.
In this July 22, 2009, file photo, NBA superstar Kobe Bryant walks past fans as he enters a Nike store in Singapore. Joseph Nair, Associated Press
Fullscreen
In this June 19, 2000, photo, Kobe Bryant and the Lakers celebrate their NBA championship.
In this June 19, 2000, photo, Kobe Bryant and the Lakers celebrate their NBA championship. Michael Caulfield, Associated Press
Fullscreen
A memorial for Kobe Bryant near Staples Center.
A memorial for Kobe Bryant near Staples Center. Michael Owen Baker, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Gianna Bryant sits on the shoulders of her father, Kobe, in 2014.
Gianna Bryant sits on the shoulders of her father, Kobe, in 2014. Lenny Ignelzi, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Toronto Raptors players huddle together following a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant.
Toronto Raptors players huddle together following a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant. Eric Gay, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry wears shoes with a tribute to Kobe Bryant.
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry wears shoes with a tribute to Kobe Bryant. Eric Gay, Associated Press
Fullscreen
California's D.J. Thorpe covers his face during a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant.
California's D.J. Thorpe covers his face during a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant. Ben Margot, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Players and fans observe a moment of silence for former NBA player Kobe Bryant in Memphis, Tenn.
Players and fans observe a moment of silence for former NBA player Kobe Bryant in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE