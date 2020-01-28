Detroit Pistons honor Kobe Bryant before game with Cavaliers
The Detroit Pistons honored Kobe Bryant, who died the day before in a helicopter crash, before taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on January 27, 2020. Bryant's 13-year old daughter, Gianna, was among those who died in the crash as well. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit Pistons vice chairman Arn Tellem breaks into tears during a pregame interview about Kobe Bryant whom he represented when Tellem was a player agent. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Pistons' Thon Maker, Andre Drummond and Louis King wear Nos. 8 and 24 jerseys in memory of Kobe Bryant, who wore those two numbers while playing in the NBA. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Pistons' Andre Drummond and teammates wear Nos. 8 and 24 jerseys in memory of Kobe Bryant before Detroit's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Pistons' Reggie Jackson holds onto the ball for an 8-second backcourt violation in memory of Kobe Bryant when he wore the No. 8 jersey at the start of the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Pistons' Louis King attacks the basket with Cavaliers' Alfonzo McKinnie defending in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Pistons Reggie Jackson and Andre Drummond bring the ball up court in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr. lays up a shot in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cavaliers' Dante Exum works around Pistons' Svi Mykhailiuk, looking for a penalty, in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Pistons' Louis King's shot is blocked by Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr. in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cavaliers' Dante Exum works around Pistons' Langston Galloway in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Pistons head coach Dwane Casey calls to the team in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cavaliers' Dante Exum shoes, marked with 'RIP Mamba' during the game against the Pistons. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Pistons' Svi Mykhailiuk drives to the basket in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cavaliers head coach and former University of Michigan basketball coach John Beilein paces the sideline in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Pistons' Then Maker pulls down a rebound in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Pistons' Reggie Jackson attacks the basket, putting up a shot in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Pistons' Andre Drummond puts up a floater in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson puts up a shot and a bucket over Pistons' Andre Drummond in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Pistons' Andre Drummond works against Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
A billboard in memory of deceased Kobe Bryant, whose death at age 41 in a helicopter crash has stunned the sports world, on southbound I-75 in Troy, Michigan on January 27, 2020, Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Detroit — Dwane Casey sat on the Pistons bench, annoyed.

    On Monday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers were running up and down the court, sashaying through the lane for easy baskets and hitting 3-pointers, almost at their leisure.

    Not the Lakers. Not the Bucks. Not the Clippers.

    It was an unsightly juxtaposition, given that it was the Pistons’ first game since Kobe Bryant, the epitome of competitiveness and grit, was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

    The Cavaliers cruised to a 115-100 victory, just their 13th of the season and second of the year over the Pistons. It’s a head-scratcher, not only because the Pistons had designs on getting to the playoffs, but because of the porous defense in allowing Kevin Love to go 6-of-8 on 3-pointers and second-year guard Collin Sexton to run wild for 23 points.

    “We didn't compete … We didn’t play hard enough. That was from the first play of the game to the end of the game,” coach Dwane Casey said Monday. “We talk about Kobe this and Kobe that. Believe me, rest his soul, he would be embarrassed with our non-compete level. That’s what was concerning for me.”

    The lack of defensive effort inspired Casey to have the team watch a video on Bryant, highlighting his motivation and drive, as he was looking to infuse some of those intangibles into his squad.

    Before Monday’s game, there were several homages to Bryant but when the game started, the Pistons didn’t have that competitive fire translate to their performance on the court. That’s what bugged Casey most and having some examples of Bryant to show seemed to be the best way to get his point across.

    “(Bryant) was just talking about how you have to be driven shouldn't have to be motivated driven to be successful and they do,” Casey said after Tuesday’s practice. “And that's, that's the thing about (Monday) night in the second half was our competitive level. You shouldn't have to be motivated to come out and that's especially young players.”

    Cavs guards Darius Garland and Sexton, lived in the paint and hurt the Pistons with their dribble-penetration, which was one of the other focuses of Tuesday’s practice.

    “That was as bad as we’ve been at keeping the ball in front of us and knowing how close a guy can get to the ball without getting blown by,” Casey said. “That comes with being focused and the readiness you have to have, especially against two speedster point guards. We’ll see the same thing (against the Nets).

    For the health of it

    Within the past week, Casey has gotten a longer look at rookie Louis King and wanted to see Jordan Bone play a bit more. Injuries to some of the Pistons’ starters, including forward Tony Snell and rest days for Reggie Jackson and Derrick Rose have created windows where the two young players can see some quality time in the first half and for Casey to get a better evaluation of their talents.

    “A lot of it today is injury and we’re down so many guys. We were down Tony and Reggie had a rest day,” Casey said. “A lot of it is health driven. We want to give them time and see them play but a lot of it is guys being out.”

    Casey indicated that both Snell and Rose, who missed Monday’s game, could be ready to return to face the Nets, but that won’t be determined until Wednesday.

    Stargazing

    A couple of young Pistons players could be candidates to take part in All-Star Weekend next month in Chicago.  Rookie Sekou Doumbouya and second-year Svi Mykhailiuk could be considered for the Rising Stars Challenge, pitting first- and second-year players on Saturday.

    ESPN’s Marc Spears reported that the rosters will be announced on Friday and with the breakout season that Mykhailiuk has had, he could be one of the selections. Doumbouya has come on of late, but it’s not clear whether he would be chosen as well.

    Pistons at Nets

    Tip-off: 7:30 Wednesday, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

    TV/radio: FSD, ESPN/97.1

    Outlook: The Pistons (17-31) have dropped four of their last five, including a 121-111 overtime loss to the Nets (19-26) on Saturday. The Pistons trail Brooklyn, which has the No. 8 spot in the East by 3½ games.

    Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard

