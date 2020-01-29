CLOSE

Detroit Pistons forward Markieff Morris says he thinks No. 8 "means the same to everybody."

Brooklyn, N.Y. — In the Pistons’ pregame ceremony to honor Kobe Bryant on Monday night, Markieff Morris wore a black Pistons No. 8 jersey with Bryant’s name on the back.

During the game, Morris donned his normal No. 8 Pistons jersey for the last time.

In honoring Kobe Bryant’s legacy, Morris is changing his number from 8 to 88, Morris announced following Wednesday’s shootaround in New York.

Having grown up in Philadelphia and admiring Bryant as a young player, Morris has a special connection and understanding the significance of each of Bryant’s jersey numbers — both 8 and 24 in the NBA and 33 in high school.

“It means the same to everybody, especially coming from where I came from. I grew up idolizing Kobe and that 8, that 24 and that 33 touched me,” Morris said. “I'm going to go with double 8's. All respect to Kobe — I'm going to put it on my jersey twice.”

    Morris said he considered other numbers, including 33, until he realized that it was Grant Hill’s and that it’s possibly going to be retired in the future.

    The process to change numbers typically is more complicated, but the NBA has expedited the process and is reviewing requests on a case-by-case basis. It seems that the several players around the league who had No. 8 or 24 jerseys are making the switch as well.

    Morris explained how the process worked for him.

    “You just ask. We talked about it and I know eventually guys will stop playing in (No. 8 or 24 jerseys). It was a collective thing that we in the league wanted to do,” he said. “You tell your equipment manager and if they can make it happen, they can make it happen.”

    In the aftermath of Bryant’s tragic death on Sunday, Morris said he found it hard to play on Monday, with the memories of Bryant and other emotions clouding his head. The Pistons lost to the Cavaliers by 15 points, in one of their most lackluster performances of the season.

    Morris recalled his fondest memory of Bryant, in their first head-to-head meeting.

    “My first game against him when I was in Phoenix. It was just a different feeling, like you can feel greatness when you're around it,” he said. “I'd been watching him since I was able to watch basketball.”

    Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard

