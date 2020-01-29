NBA legend Kobe Bryant dies at 41
Lakers' Kobe Bryant waves to the fans during pregame introductions at The Palace as he makes his retirement tour in 2015. Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was 41.
Firefighters work the scene of a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas, Calif. NBA basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his teenage daughter Gianna and several others were aboard. Nine are believed dead.
Little Caesars Arena has its roof lit in purple and yellow colors in honor of Kobe Bryant, the former L.A Lakers great who died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday.
From left to right, Houston Rockets center Tyson Chandler, guard Austin Rivers and forward P.J. Tucker react during a tribute to Kobe Bryant before a game Sunday.
Kobe Bryant reaches back for a rebound in 2001.
Kobe Bryant reacts after making a basket in the second half against the Houston Rockets during Game 2 of the first round of the NBA playoffs in 2004.
Kobe Bryant and Elden Campbell mix it up under the basket as the Pistons host the Lakers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in 2004.
Kobe Bryant dunks a ball in a January 2015 game.
Kobe Bryant won an Oscar in 2018 for an animated short film, "Dear Basketball."
Kobe Bryant celebrates the 2000 NBA championship during a parade June 21 of that year.
Kobe Bryant takes a shot in Game 4 of the NBA Finals in 2004.
Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers sits on the bench after word of the death of former NBA star Kobe Bryant.
Kobe Bryant walks off the court in May 2012.
Ben Wallance and Kobe Bryant near the end of Game 4 of the 2004 NBA Finals.
Kobe Bryant is all smiles during a Jan. 16, 2001, interview in California.
Kobe Bryant, 17, holds his jersey during a 1996 press conference.
Kobe Bryant in disbelief as he leaves the floor during the NBA Finals against the Pistons in 2004.
Chauncey Billups defends Kobe Bryant during Game 2 of the 2004 NBA FInals.
In April 2016, the Lakers unveiled a giant Kobe Bryant banner.
Kobe Bryant during media day in 2007.
Washington's Gilbert Arenas, right, and Kobe Bryant look for a rebound during the fourth quarter of a game in 2007.
Kobe Bryant during Game 7 of the 2006 Western Confernece playoffs.
Kobe Bryant in a February 2010 photo.
Team USA's Kobe Bryant shoots as Australia's Andrew Bogut, left, defends during the 2008 Olympics.
Kobe Bryant famously took R&B star Brandy to prom.
Kobe Bryant laughs with his teammates during practice in 2008.
Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West and Kobe Bryant celebrate the 2008 NBA championship.
Kobe Bryant wavevs to the crowd after walking off the court in Salt Lake City in 2015.
Kobe Bryant leaves court accompanied by security at the Justice Center in Eagle, Colo, on Nov. 13, 2003. He was accused of sexual assault, but the case was dropped.
Kobe Bryant, right, loses the ball as he drives on Tim Duncan in the 2008 NBA playoffs.
Kobe Bryant watches the clock run down the final seconds of Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinal against the San Antonio Spurs.
Kobe Bryant ocelebrates the 2009 NBA championship and his MVP award.
Kobe Bryant holds his daughter, Gianna, after winning the 2009 NBA Finals.
Team USA's Kobe Bryant celebrates winning the gold medal at the 2008 Olympics.
Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal formed a dynamic duo in Los Angeles, though the relationship wasn't always smooth.
Kobe Bryant pounds his chest after the last NBA game of his career on April 13, 2006.
Kobe Bryant celebrates after winning the 2010 NBA Finals.
Pau Gasol and Kobe Bryant chat during a practice session at Staples Center in June 2009.
Kobe Bryant dunks a ball during high-school practice in 1996.
Kobe Bryant waves to the crowd after an NBA game in Philadelphia in 2015.
Kobe Bryant points downcourt during a game in March 2013.
Kobe Bryant goes up for a shot win 2008.
People gather outside Staples Center after the death of Laker legend Kobe Bryant.
In this July 22, 2009, file photo, NBA superstar Kobe Bryant walks past fans as he enters a Nike store in Singapore.
In this June 19, 2000, photo, Kobe Bryant and the Lakers celebrate their NBA championship.
A memorial for Kobe Bryant near Staples Center.
Gianna Bryant sits on the shoulders of her father, Kobe, in 2014.
Toronto Raptors players huddle together following a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant.
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry wears shoes with a tribute to Kobe Bryant.
California's D.J. Thorpe covers his face during a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant.
Players and fans observe a moment of silence for former NBA player Kobe Bryant in Memphis, Tenn.
    Denver – The prosecutor who pursued sexual assault charges against Kobe Bryant 17 years ago believes he would have won a conviction if the case had gone to trial and that the woman who accused Bryant would have received more support if the case had been filed in the current #MeToo environment.

    Mark Hurlbert said in an interview with The Associated Press that he is shocked and saddened by the deaths of Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others this week in a helicopter crash. Still, he remains confident he would have won a conviction against Bryant in 2003-04 had the accuser not decided to end the criminal case during jury selection in the Rocky Mountain town of Eagle.

    “I do think it would be different today,” said Hurlbert, now a chief operating officer for an internet startup in the ski resort town of Breckenridge. “Because of #MeToo, there’s a lot more support for a victim.”

    The woman, 19 when the case began, was a former high school cheerleader and college student. She moved out of state as she was pursued relentlessly by reporters during 18 grueling and polarizing months of pretrial discovery and motions.

    More: Niyo: Amid collective sorrow, Kobe Bryant's unwavering commitment to excellence remembered

    “She was getting death threats. The tabloids were camped out at her door, and one was trying to infiltrate her therapy sessions” by offering money to a session participant, Hurlbert recalled.

    Hurlbert’s comments underscore a shadow – one brought out on social media this week – cast over the outpouring of grief and the celebration of Bryant’s life by a case that forever changed the lives of the NBA champion and the alleged victim. The AP does not generally use the names of alleged victims of sexual assault.

    A young Bryant admitted he committed adultery but emphatically insisted he was innocent of assault. If convicted, the then -24-year-old Bryant faced a potential life sentence.

    The woman’s personal attorneys and her parents had also expressed concern about whether she could get a fair trial following leaks and mistakes by the court, including her name being accidentally posted on a court website.

    At one hearing, defense attorney Pamela Mackey stunned observers by suggesting the accuser had sex with multiple partners in a short amount of time surrounding her encounter with Bryant. The woman’s sexual history was headline fodder for months before the criminal case was dropped.

    “It was just exhausting on top of being threatening,” Hurlbert said. “Ultimately, she just decided she could not take it anymore.”

    As jury selection began in Eagle County District Court, the woman called Hurlbert to tell him to drop the case. He asked her to reconsider and call in a couple of days. She did; she hadn’t changed her mind.

    “I was disappointed. I would have loved to go to trial and have an Eagle County jury decide. But I completely understood,” he said.

    After the criminal charge was dropped, Bryant issued a statement apologizing for his “behavior that night and the consequences she suffered.’’

    More: Pistons' Blake Griffin says Kobe Bryant 'inspired millions'

    Ultimately, Bryant and the woman reached a civil settlement in 2005.

    A consequence of the case, Hurlbert recalls: There was a drop in the number of sexual assault cases being reported to local authorities.

    “Victims’ advocates reported that their clients felt they didn’t want to be dragged through the mud just like the victim was in the Bryant case,” he said. “They didn’t want to report. It was years later that the numbers were back up.”

    Bryant helped the Los Angeles Lakers win three straight NBA championships from 2000-02, but at the time he was accused, he was far from the beloved figure he would become later in his career.

    He feuded with teammate Shaquille O’Neal, and he was often viewed as a petulant and selfish player who wouldn’t sacrifice his own game to mesh with the dominant O’Neal. But as long as the Lakers were winning and he was playing brilliantly, many of the negatives were overlooked.

    That changed after Colorado.

    Detroit Pistons honor Kobe Bryant before game with Cavaliers
    The Detroit Pistons honored Kobe Bryant, who died the day before in a helicopter crash, before taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on January 27, 2020. Bryant's 13-year old daughter, Gianna, was among those who died in the crash as well.
    Detroit Pistons vice chairman Arn Tellem breaks into tears during a pregame interview about Kobe Bryant whom he represented when Tellem was a player agent.
    Pistons' Thon Maker, Andre Drummond and Louis King wear Nos. 8 and 24 jerseys in memory of Kobe Bryant, who wore those two numbers while playing in the NBA.
    Pistons' Andre Drummond and teammates wear Nos. 8 and 24 jerseys in memory of Kobe Bryant before Detroit's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
    Pistons' Reggie Jackson holds onto the ball for an 8-second backcourt violation in memory of Kobe Bryant when he wore the No. 8 jersey at the start of the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
    Pistons' Louis King attacks the basket with Cavaliers' Alfonzo McKinnie defending in the second quarter.
    Pistons Reggie Jackson and Andre Drummond bring the ball up court in the second quarter.
    Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr. lays up a shot in the second quarter.
    Cavaliers' Dante Exum works around Pistons' Svi Mykhailiuk, looking for a penalty, in the second quarter.
    Pistons' Louis King's shot is blocked by Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr. in the second quarter.
    Cavaliers' Dante Exum works around Pistons' Langston Galloway in the second quarter.
    Pistons head coach Dwane Casey calls to the team in the second quarter.
    Cavaliers' Dante Exum shoes, marked with 'RIP Mamba' during the game against the Pistons.
    Pistons' Svi Mykhailiuk drives to the basket in the second quarter.
    Cavaliers head coach and former University of Michigan basketball coach John Beilein paces the sideline in the second quarter.
    Pistons' Then Maker pulls down a rebound in the second quarter.
    Pistons' Reggie Jackson attacks the basket, putting up a shot in the second quarter.
    Pistons' Andre Drummond puts up a floater in the second quarter.
    Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson puts up a shot and a bucket over Pistons' Andre Drummond in the second quarter.
    Pistons' Andre Drummond works against Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson in the second quarter.
    A billboard in memory of deceased Kobe Bryant, whose death at age 41 in a helicopter crash has stunned the sports world, on southbound I-75 in Troy, Michigan on January 27, 2020,
      McDonald’s dropped Bryant as an endorser, Nike halted his use in ads, and sales of his jersey plummeted. The Lakers stuck by Bryant, who sometimes arrived at games after first traveling to appear in court earlier in the day. But coach Phil Jackson acknowledged that their relationship was damaged by the accusations because his own daughter, Brooke, had been the victim of an assault in college.

      “The Kobe incident triggered all my unprocessed anger and tainted my perception of him. … It distorted my view of Kobe throughout the 2003-04 season. No matter what I did to extinguish it, the anger kept smoldering in the background,” Jackson wrote in his book, “Eleven Rings: The Soul of Success.”

      Bryant was a candidate to play for the U.S. Olympic team in 2004, which could have boosted his reputation. Instead, the proceedings left him unavailable to play in Athens, where the Americans finished third, and his Olympic debut didn’t come until 2008.

      Hurlbert, meanwhile, took solace at the time from residents in his district.

      “People were pretty proud of what we were doing,” he said. “It was less about the mentality of having Kobe in the case and more a reaction toward the media.”

      Mackey didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment. The alleged victim’s attorney, L. Lin Wood, didn’t respond to a message for comment; co-counsel John Clune declined to comment.

      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE