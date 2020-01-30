Detroit — Derrick Rose is having a good first season with the Pistons.

It just isn’t good enough to get an All-Star selection.

Rose was not among the seven Eastern Conference reserves selected by coaches for the All-Star Game, which will be Feb. 16 in his hometown of Chicago.

The East reserves are Kyle Lowry, Ben Simmons, Khris Middleton, Jimmy Butler, Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo and Domantas Sabonis. The East starters, announced last week, are Kemba Walker, Trae Young, Pascal Siakam, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid.

Rose, 31, is having his best season since his last All-Star selection, in 2011-12, the year after he was voted league MVP. He’s averaging 18.9 points, 6 assists and is shooting 32% on 3-pointers. After injuries cut his production in recent years, he’s had a nice bounceback performance, playing in 42 of 49 games this season.

He’s moved into a starting role and has increased his playing time after being on a minutes restriction. Rose signed a two-year deal with the Pistons for $15 million in the offseason and has been their most consistent player.

In fan voting, Rose finished fourth among East guards and when combined with media and player voting, he remained fourth overall.

Rose did agree to participate in the skills challenge, which will be on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Rose’s name has come up in trade speculation, but it’s unclear whether the Pistons would move him ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline.

