Rose finished with just two points in 13 minutes, and the injury comes at a critical time before Thursday's trade deadline.

Memphis, Tenn. – Maybe it's something, maybe it's nothing.

Derrick Rose will miss Monday night's matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies after being diagnosed with a strained adductor. It's not known yet whether he'll be available for Wednesday's home game against the Phoenix Suns.

Rose's injury status will be a focal point of NBA trade talk this week, ahead of Thursday's deadline, as the Pistons ponder their next moves.

Rose was injured during the Pistons' overtime victory against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. He played just 13 minutes before leaving the game in the second quarter.

Rose, 31, is having one of his best seasons since winning the NBA MVP award with Chicago in 2010-11. Trade rumors recently have included teams such as the Lakers and Sixers being interested in Rose to help their playoff pushes.

