Grizzlies 96, Pistons 82
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson (1) handles the ball ahead of Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) in the first half of an NBA basketball game.
Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson (1) handles the ball ahead of Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) in the first half of an NBA basketball game. Brandon Dill, AP
Fullscreen
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jae Crowder (99) and Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond reach for the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jae Crowder (99) and Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond reach for the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game Brandon Dill, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson, right, controls the ball ahead fo Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks in the first half.
Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson, right, controls the ball ahead fo Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks in the first half. Brandon Dill, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) dunks the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) dunks the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Brandon Dill, AP
Fullscreen
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) passes the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons.
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) passes the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons. Brandon Dill, AP
Fullscreen
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant drives against Detroit Pistons guard Bruce Brown (6) in the second half.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant drives against Detroit Pistons guard Bruce Brown (6) in the second half. Brandon Dill, AP
Fullscreen
Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins calls to players in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons.
Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins calls to players in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons. Brandon Dill, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson (1) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies forward Jae Crowder in the first half.
Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson (1) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies forward Jae Crowder in the first half. Brandon Dill, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood (35) scores ahead of Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson (1) and guard Ja Morant (12) in the first half.
Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood (35) scores ahead of Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson (1) and guard Ja Morant (12) in the first half. Brandon Dill, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey reacts in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey reacts in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Brandon Dill, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas (17) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn.
Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas (17) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill, AP
Fullscreen
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) talks with head coach Taylor Jenkins in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) talks with head coach Taylor Jenkins in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons. Brandon Dill, AP
Fullscreen
Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots against Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) in the second half of an NBA basketball game.
Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots against Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) in the second half of an NBA basketball game. Brandon Dill, AP
Fullscreen
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) handles the ball against Detroit Pistons guard Bruce Brown (6) in the second half of an NBA basketball game.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) handles the ball against Detroit Pistons guard Bruce Brown (6) in the second half of an NBA basketball game. Brandon Dill, AP
Fullscreen
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., right, shoots against Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood (35) in the second half of an NBA basketball game.
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., right, shoots against Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood (35) in the second half of an NBA basketball game. Brandon Dill, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Memphis, Tenn. — The Pistons could be moving toward making a trade.

    It’s not one of the big names that’s been rumored in recent weeks, though.

    According to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pistons are in talks with the Phoenix Suns on a deal that’s centered around guard Luke Kennard. The report, which came early Tuesday morning, could include Jevon Carter, Elie Okobo and potentially a first-round pick, according to Wojnarowski.

    The Suns’ vice president of basketball operations is former Pistons general manager Jeff Bower, which could explain the interest in Kennard, who was drafted in the first round (12th overall) in 2017.

    Kennard, 23, is having his best season, averaging 15.8 points, 4.1 assists and is shooting 40% on 3-pointers. He’s missed the last 22 games because of tendinitis in both knees. With the improvements of young wings such as Svi Mykhailiuk and Bruce Brown, the Pistons have become more flexible with their roster and which players could be made available at the trade deadline.

    Kennard, in his third season, would be eligible for a rookie contract extension, and though he’s had progressive improvement in his first three seasons, he could command a big payday when he signs his next contract.

    The Pistons host the Suns on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

    More: Injured Piston Rose sits against Grizzlies as trade deadline draws near

    More: Short-handed Pistons fall short against Grizzlies

    The Pistons (18-34) could be one of the more active teams ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, but the bigger rumors have included some of their bigger-salaried players such as Andre Drummond, Derrick Rose and Reggie Jackson.

    If the report is true, the Pistons likely would have some other players going to the Suns, as they have 15 players on the roster and would have to open roster spots to bring in Carter and Okobo.

    The Suns are 20-30 and in 12th place in the Western Conference. If their 2020 first-round pick is part of the trade, it could fall in the 11-14 range, which would be a valuable asset if the Pistons are looking to rebuild.

    Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE