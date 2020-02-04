Memphis, Tenn. — The Pistons could be moving toward making a trade.

It’s not one of the big names that’s been rumored in recent weeks, though.

According to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pistons are in talks with the Phoenix Suns on a deal that’s centered around guard Luke Kennard. The report, which came early Tuesday morning, could include Jevon Carter, Elie Okobo and potentially a first-round pick, according to Wojnarowski.

The Suns’ vice president of basketball operations is former Pistons general manager Jeff Bower, which could explain the interest in Kennard, who was drafted in the first round (12th overall) in 2017.

Kennard, 23, is having his best season, averaging 15.8 points, 4.1 assists and is shooting 40% on 3-pointers. He’s missed the last 22 games because of tendinitis in both knees. With the improvements of young wings such as Svi Mykhailiuk and Bruce Brown, the Pistons have become more flexible with their roster and which players could be made available at the trade deadline.

Kennard, in his third season, would be eligible for a rookie contract extension, and though he’s had progressive improvement in his first three seasons, he could command a big payday when he signs his next contract.

The Pistons host the Suns on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The Pistons (18-34) could be one of the more active teams ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, but the bigger rumors have included some of their bigger-salaried players such as Andre Drummond, Derrick Rose and Reggie Jackson.

If the report is true, the Pistons likely would have some other players going to the Suns, as they have 15 players on the roster and would have to open roster spots to bring in Carter and Okobo.

The Suns are 20-30 and in 12th place in the Western Conference. If their 2020 first-round pick is part of the trade, it could fall in the 11-14 range, which would be a valuable asset if the Pistons are looking to rebuild.

