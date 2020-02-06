CLOSE The Pistons dealt their longest-tenured player, Andre Drummond, to the Cavaliers for expiring contracts and a 2023 second-round pick. The Detroit News

Detroit — The Pistons’ roster renovation has begun — and they’re doing it in a big way ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

The Pistons parted with center Andre Drummond, their longest-tenured player, sending him to the Cleveland Cavaliers for veterans Brandon Knight, John Henson and a second-round pick, multiple league sources told The Detroit News.

The future second-round pick will be in 2023, when the Cavaliers have two picks: theirs and the Golden State Warriors'. The Pistons will get the lower of those selections, a league source confirmed.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report the Dr ummond trade.

Acquiring two players in the deal puts the Pistons' roster at 16, one over the maximum. They will waive reserve point guard Tim Frazier, a source told The News.

Drummond has been the subject of heightened trade speculation for the past couple of weeks and throughout the past few years, his name has been floated around.

This time, the Pistons made the move.

If there’s one thing I learned about the NBA, there’s no friends or loyalty. I’ve given my heart and soul to the Pistons , and to be have this happen with no heads up makes me realize even more that this is just a business! I love you Detroit... — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) February 6, 2020

Cont... you will always have a special place in my heart! But on to the next @cavs hope your ready! Let’s finish the year off the right way 🦋 — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) February 6, 2020

"If there’s one thing I learned about the NBA, there’s no friends or loyalty," Drummond tweeted. "I’ve given my heart and soul to the Pistons, and to be have this happen with no heads up makes me realize even more that this is just a business! I love you Detroit...

"... you will always have a special place in my heart! But on to the next. @cavs hope your (sic) ready! Let’s finish the year off the right way"

Drummond, 26, has a player option for $28.8 million next season and has indicated that he would like to test the market in free agency for the first time in his career. Through eight seasons, Drummond, 6-foot-10 and 280 pounds, was the centerpiece of the Pistons’ roster. With his departure, Reggie Jackson becomes the longest tenured, having joined the team before the deadline in 2015.

Drummond, a two-time All-Star, was having the best season, with a career-best 17.8 points and a league-leading 15.8 rebounds.

The Pistons (19-34) have fallen on hard times this season, after Blake Griffin had knee surgery on Jan. 7, potentially ending his season.

Getting Henson and Knight, who was drafted by the Pistons in the first round (No. 8 overall) in 2011, provides the matching salaries needed to move Drummond.

