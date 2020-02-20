Detroit — Derrick Walton Jr. gets to come home.

After a four-year career at the University of Michigan and two stints in the NBA, Walton is getting another shot — this time, it’s in his hometown. The Pistons plan to sign Walton to a 10-day contract, league sources confirmed to The Detroit News.

Walton, 24, played with Michigan from 2014-17 and was the Big Ten Tournament MVP in his senior season, helping the Wolverines reach the Sweet Sixteen. He played in high school at Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy, where his jersey was retired on Wednesday.

Walton played 23 games with the Los Angeles Clippers this season, where he averaged 2.2 points and shot 43 percent on 3-pointers, after earning the last roster spot in training camp. He also played in 2017-18 with the Miami Heat, with 16 games as a rookie.

Walton, 6 feet, 180 pounds, fills the roster spot left after Reggie Jackson’s buyout this week. It's something of a flip, as he takes the spot that Walton had after being released by the Clippers.

