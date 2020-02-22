Detroit — The Detroit Pistons have signed Donta Hall to a 10-day contract.

The Pistons announced the move Saturday. The 6-foot-9 Hall has averaged 15.4 points in 36 games this season with the Pistons’ Grand Rapids affiliate in the G League.

Alabama's Donta Hall (Photo: L.G. Patterson, AP)

Hall played four seasons of college basketball at Alabama and was a member of Detroit’s 2019 summer league team. He was also in training camp this season with the Pistons.

Detroit plays at Portland on Sunday night.