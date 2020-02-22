Detroit — The Detroit Pistons have signed Donta Hall to a 10-day contract.
The Pistons announced the move Saturday. The 6-foot-9 Hall has averaged 15.4 points in 36 games this season with the Pistons’ Grand Rapids affiliate in the G League.
Hall played four seasons of college basketball at Alabama and was a member of Detroit’s 2019 summer league team. He was also in training camp this season with the Pistons.
Detroit plays at Portland on Sunday night.
