Detroit — The Detroit Pistons recalled guard Khyri Thomas from Grand Rapids of the G League on Monday.

Pistons' Khyri Thomas (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

Thomas had foot surgery and has played in only two games for the Pistons this season. He last appeared in a game for Detroit on Nov. 6.

Thomas is in his second season. He was a second-round draft pick in 2018.

The Pistons play at Denver on Tuesday night.