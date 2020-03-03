Derrick Rose (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Detroit – Scratch another name from the Pistons' starting lineup.

Derrick Rose suffered a grade-2 sprain in his right ankle and will miss two weeks, the team announced Tuesday.

Rose suffered the injury in Sunday's loss to the Sacramento Kings after landing on De'Aaron Fox's foot.

In the interim, the Pistons have a void at point guard, with Derrick Walton's 10-day contract ending, leaving only Brandon Knight and two-way player Jordan Bone, who was at practice Tuesday.

The Pistons also said Tuesday that forward Donta Hall had been signed to a second 10-day contract.

Hall has averaged 1.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 13.8 minutes in three games with the Pistons.

