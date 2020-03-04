Detroit — After losing Derrick Rose for at least a couple of weeks, the Pistons look to be getting some help.

They put in a waiver claim on guard Jordan McRae, who has three previous years of NBA experience. McRae played 29 games with the Washington Wizards and four with the Denver Nuggets this season before securing a buyout.

The Pistons put in a waiver claim on guard Jordan McRae on Wednesday. (Photo: David Zalubowski, Associated Press)

McRae averaged 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 33 games and adds to the guard depth that’s been ravaged by injuries and attrition, after Reggie Jackson reached a buyout agreement and left for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Rose suffered a grade-2 ankle sprain on Sunday and will miss at least the next two weeks as he recovers. Bruce Brown has been in and out of the lineup and Derrick Walton Jr.’s 10-day contract expired over the weekend.

McRae, 6-foot-5, played four years at Tennessee before leaving in the draft and was a second-round pick by the San Antonio Spurs in 2014.

