Thunder 114, Pistons 107
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Pistons' Christian Wood reacts to an offensive foul called on him late in the fourth quarter. Wood had a game high 29 points and 9 rebounds. The Thunder defeated the Pistons,114-107, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.
Pistons' Christian Wood reacts to an offensive foul called on him late in the fourth quarter. Wood had a game high 29 points and 9 rebounds. The Thunder defeated the Pistons,114-107, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Thunder's Dennis Schroder scores over Pistons' Langston Galloway in the second quarter.
Thunder's Dennis Schroder scores over Pistons' Langston Galloway in the second quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Pistons' Thon Maker blocks the shot of Thunder's Dennis Schroder in the fourth quarter.
Pistons' Thon Maker blocks the shot of Thunder's Dennis Schroder in the fourth quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari knocks the ball away from Pistons' Christian Wood in the first quarter. Pistons vs Oaklahoma City Thunder, Little Caesars Arena, March 4, 2020, Detroit, Mi.
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari knocks the ball away from Pistons' Christian Wood in the first quarter. Pistons vs Oaklahoma City Thunder, Little Caesars Arena, March 4, 2020, Detroit, Mi. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Pistons' Jordan McRae shoots over l-r, Thunder's Terrance Ferguson and Nerlens Noel in the fourth quarter.
Pistons' Jordan McRae shoots over l-r, Thunder's Terrance Ferguson and Nerlens Noel in the fourth quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Pistons' Svi Mykhailiuk scores over Thunder's Abdel Nader in the second quarter.
Pistons' Svi Mykhailiuk scores over Thunder's Abdel Nader in the second quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Pistons' Christian Wood reacts after a dunk in the first quarter.
Pistons' Christian Wood reacts after a dunk in the first quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Pistons' Tony Snell drives around Thunder's Nerlens Noel in the second quarter.
Pistons' Tony Snell drives around Thunder's Nerlens Noel in the second quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Pistons' Christian Wood, right, scores over Thunder's Danilo Gallinari, left, and Steven Adams in the second quarter.
Pistons' Christian Wood, right, scores over Thunder's Danilo Gallinari, left, and Steven Adams in the second quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Pistons' Christian Wood grabs a rebound in front of Thunder's Steven Adams in the second quarter. Pistons vs Oaklahoma City Thunder, Little Caesars Arena, March 4, 2020, Detroit, Mi. (Clarence Tabb, Jr./The Detroit News)
Pistons' Christian Wood grabs a rebound in front of Thunder's Steven Adams in the second quarter. Pistons vs Oaklahoma City Thunder, Little Caesars Arena, March 4, 2020, Detroit, Mi. (Clarence Tabb, Jr./The Detroit News) Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Pistons' Langston Galloway (9) and Thon Maker (7) defends the Thunder's Dennis Schroder in the second quarter.
Pistons' Langston Galloway (9) and Thon Maker (7) defends the Thunder's Dennis Schroder in the second quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Pistons' John Henson scores over Thunder's Nerlens Noel in the first quarter.
Pistons' John Henson scores over Thunder's Nerlens Noel in the first quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Pistons Dancer performs during a time-out in the first quarter.
Pistons Dancer performs during a time-out in the first quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Pistons' Svi Mykhailiuk defends Thunder's Danilo Gallinari in the first quarter.
Pistons' Svi Mykhailiuk defends Thunder's Danilo Gallinari in the first quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Pistons head coach Dwane Casey argues a call in the second quarter.
Pistons head coach Dwane Casey argues a call in the second quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former UM football player Braylon Edwards pose for a photo in the fourth quarter.
Former UM football player Braylon Edwards pose for a photo in the fourth quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari looks for room around Pistons' Thon Maker in the third quarter.
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari looks for room around Pistons' Thon Maker in the third quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Thunder's Chris Paul shoots over Pistons' Christian Wood in the fourth quarter.
Thunder's Chris Paul shoots over Pistons' Christian Wood in the fourth quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Thunder's Nerlens Noel scores over Pistons' Jordan McRae in the fourth quarter.
Thunder's Nerlens Noel scores over Pistons' Jordan McRae in the fourth quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Thunder's Dennis Schroder drives past Pistons' Tony Snell in the fourth quarter.
Thunder's Dennis Schroder drives past Pistons' Tony Snell in the fourth quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit — Though the Pistons have been mired in a stretch of losses, with eight defeats in their last nine games, they’ve have managed to make the games interesting. Only three of those losses have been by double digits and in almost every one of them, they’ve been within reach in the fourth quarter.

    With a 14-point deficit early in the fourth quarter, the shorthanded Pistons didn’t give in and still had some fight, pushing for a critical rally down the stretch but fell short in the final minute, in a 114-107 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena.

    Christian Wood set a new career high with 29 points, including going 5-of-5 on 3-pointers, and added 10 rebounds.

    “This is one of my best performances in my career so far,” Wood said. “I wish it came in a win; we cut it close at the end but we just couldn’t pull it off.”

    Brandon Knight added 18 points and seven rebounds and Jordan McRae — signed off waivers earlier Wednesday — chipped in 15 points in his debut for the Pistons (20-43).

    With only one of their starters from the beginning of the season, the Pistons are giving full effort, even though it’s not always resulting in wins.

    “That's one thing I love about this group — they compete; they're playing hard. We have a lot of growing up to do and we have a lot of men in a lot of situations that they've not been in before,” coach Dwane Casey said. “I love Christian and he's really growing right before our eyes, but this is the first time he's been in (during) crunch time and those in the situations. He's growing and learning and once we do, it's going to be something good because we're playing hard enough to win.”

    The Pistons didn’t defend well in the first half, allowing Oklahoma City to shoot 69 percent from the field and 57 percent on 3-pointers, but the Thunder only led, 69-64, at halftime.

    The Thunder (38-24) opened the fourth quarter with a 94-82 lead before Wood scored on an alley-oop. Steven Adams countered with a basket and Chris Paul (15 points, four rebounds and six assists) added a jumper for a 14-point margin with 9:31 left.

    Wood started the rally, hitting his fourth 3-pointner of the game, igniting a 19-4 run, turning the deficit into a 103-102 lead with 4:28 remaining. Knight hit his fourth 3-pointer and Langston Galloway and Wood added back-to-back 3-pointers, followed by a basket by McRae and a 3-pointer by Svi Mykhailiuk (13 points) for the Pistons’ first lead since the first quarter.

    BOX SCORE: Thunder 114, Pistons 107

    The Pistons couldn’t get stops down the stretch, though. Nerlens Noel scored on a dunk and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (27 points) hit a pull-up jumper to regain the lead. Wood responded with a dunk and Knight a floater to put the Pistons ahead, 108-107, at the 1:32 mark.

    The Thunder shot 61 percent from the field and the Pistons couldn’t get the ball back and continue the scoring run, as Dennis Schroder (23 points and nine assists) gave them the lead for good and Danilo Gallinari (19 points and seven rebounds) hit a 3-pointer.

    It was a whirlwind for McRae, who flew from Denver on Wednesday afternoon and landed in Detroit and went straight to the arena. After a quick medical examination, he was on the floor to warm up — and was in the game shortly thereafter.

    “It’s just basketball at the end of the day. All the guys did a great job at helping me with all the plays that I didn’t know,” McRae said. “I knew some of (the plays) but big shout to all of them for helping me out.”

    Observations

    ►In his pregame talk, Casey called McRae a professional scorer. It didn’t take long for the newest Piston to show it, making his first three field-goal attempts, on the way to 10 points in nine minutes in the first half. Casey said McRae was unfamiliar with the schemes and actions the Pistons were trying to run, but the scoring instinct is universal, and he found ways to be useful, including getting to the free-throw line.

    ►Brandon Knight started in place of Derrick Rose, who is out for at least the next two weeks. It’s the 30th different starting lineup the Pistons have used this season, highlighting the myriad injuries that have dotted the season and decimated the roster. Knight went from the third option at the time of the Andre Drummond trade to the starter in a matter of a couple of weeks.

    ►Wood has settled in nicely as a focal point for the offense, with his ability to score from either the paint or the perimeter. He’s gotten comfortable driving the ball, making defenses adjust for his length and passing ability. He’s clearly distinguished himself as an offensive threat and a player the Pistons will want to bring back next season.

    ►Wood was the last player introduced in pregame introductions. That’s seemingly insignificant, but when it’s measured against the fact that he was the last player to make the roster out of training camp to getting the most coveted spot in the intros, it’s quite the turnaround.

    Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE