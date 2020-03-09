New York — For many Pistons fans, it’s the best line in their dream sequence, as NBA commissioner Adam Silver steps to the podium on June 25 in Brooklyn.

“With the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons select …”

Each fan has his or her own preferred ending to the sentence, but just hearing that sentence uttered would erase the memory of a season that’s spiraled into a seemingly endless string of losses.

Georgia guard Anthony Edwards is one the top prospects the Pistons might consider if the move into one of the top three slots. (Photo: Joshua L. Jones, AP)

That means looking forward to the draft instead of a playoff push — and it’s coming much earlier than in previous seasons.

The 14 teams that don’t make the playoffs will be in the draft lottery and those slots have been assigned odds to get the No. 1 pick. The odds for the team that finishes with the 14th-worst record are 0.7 percent for the top selection and 3.4 percent to get one of the top four picks.

In the past 25 years, the Pistons have had just one pick in the top five — and that didn’t work out well.

This time could be different.

The Pistons are trending toward a top-five pick, pending some luck in the draft lottery. After Sunday’s loss against the New York Knicks and a win by Cleveland Cavaliers, the Pistons (20-45) have the fifth-worst record. In the race for a top pick, they’re one game behind the Atlanta Hawks for the second-worst record.

That’s significant because in the second year of NBA’s revamped draft process, the three teams with the worst records have the same odds of getting the No. 1 overall pick (14 percent) or a top-four pick (52.1 percent). It’s the league’s effort to balance the scales to discourage “extreme tanking,” teams losing on purpose down the stretch to improve their draft position.

The Golden State Warriors (15-49), decimated by injuries to their top stars, have the worst record and are 4½ games “ahead” of the Pistons. Steph Curry has since returned to the lineup, so there could be more wins coming, but as the season winds down, getting in those coveted three slots will be the goal for most teams.

Since the All-Star break, the Pistons have collapsed, losing 11 of their last 12 games and falling in the standings toward a potential coveted top pick that could help next year as they continue in their rebuild.

Where that pick ends up still is in question, but their current position with the fifth-worst record would get the Pistons 42.1 percent at a top-four draft pick and 10.5 percent chances at the top overall selection.

More losing would help that — and their schedule will make it possible.

In their final 17 games, the Pistons have the fifth-hardest remaining schedule, with 12 of those games against teams in playoff position. The other five are against the Warriors, Trail Blazers, Timberwolves, Hawks and Knicks, with the latter three on the road.

In their franchise history, the Pistons have had the No. 1 pick twice: Jimmy Walker in 1967 and Bob Lanier in 1970. They’ve had the No. 2 pick six times, including Dave Bing in 1966, Isiah Thomas in 1981 and “not Carmelo Anthony” in 2003.

Darko Milicic is the Pistons’ only top-five draft pick since Grant Hill in 1994 given another opportunity, the Pistons will look to get better results this time. Unlike last season, there is no franchise-changing player such as Zion Williamson or Ja Morant at the top of draft list. The top prospects look to be Georgia guard Anthony Edwards, former Memphis big man James Wiseman, point guard LaMelo Ball or Dayton forward Obi Toppin.

The Pistons likely would target Edwards, Ball or Wiseman if they move up into one of the top three picks. If they fall lower than that, their roster construction might suggest that they would want a point guard to learn from Derrick Rose and eventually take the reins.

In the midst of their rebuild, the Pistons have plenty of positions that need to be added and a young talent at almost any position would be an upgrade over their current roster. Blake Griffin and Rose are expected to return healthy to start next season, so those positions wouldn’t be immediate needs, but looking at their long-term options is a bigger priority.

It’s not too early to start thinking about where the Pistons would draft, because the playoffs are almost mathematically out of the picture.

Fans can imagine Silver saying the magic words, though.

Race to No. 1

Here are records through Sunday’s games and percent chance that current NBA draft lottery teams will end up with the No. 1 pick.

Golden State (15-49 record): 14.0 percent

Atlanta (19-46): 14.0

Cleveland (19-45): 14.0

Minnesota (19-44): 12.5

Detroit (20-45): 10.5

New York (20-44): 9.0

Chicago (21-43): 7.5

Charlotte (22-41): 6.0

Washington (23-40): 4.5

Phoenix (26-38): 3.0

San Antonio (26-36): 2.0

Sacramento (28-36): 0.8

New Orleans (28-36): 0.8

