Philadelphia — Christian Wood continues his breakout season for the Pistons.

The Pistons, though, continue their struggles.

After a good start in the first quarter, the Pistons gave up the lead and the deficit surged to double digits, as the Philadelphia 76ers coasted in the second half to a 124-106 victory on Wednesday night at Wells Fargo Center.

Wood had a career-high 32 points, marking the third time in his last four games he’s set a mark, with 29 points against Oklahoma City on March 4 and 30 versus the Utah Jazz on March 7.

Philadelphia 76ers' Matisse Thybulle (22) goes up for a dunk during the first half. (Photo: Matt Slocum, Associated Press)

Svi Mykhailiuk added 16 points and Thon Maker and Langston Galloway 13 points each for the Pistons (20-46), who lost their fifth straight and 12th in their last 13. They have two wins since Feb. 2 — both over the Phoenix Suns.

The Pistons started hot, hitting four 3-pointers in their first six field-goal attempts, including two by Mykhailiuk, who added three free throws for a 15-9 lead at the 8:22 mark. He added two free throws after a basket by Shake Milton and from there, the 76ers (39-26) went on an 11-2 run, with a 3-pointer by Al Horford, who had 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, giving the 76ers their first lead, 22-19.

BOX SCORE: 76ers 124, Pistons 106

The Pistons countered with a basket by Wood and a jumper by Galloway, but Tobias Harris hit a 3-pointer for the lead again. The 76ers never trailed the rest of the way.

Observations

►Wood had a pair of superb blocks against Embiid. In the first half, on a jump shot, Embiid squared up but Wood jumped quickly and put the ball in the first few rows of the courtside seats. He repeated the feat in the second half, rejecting another Embiid jumper in the third quarter, much the same way.

►Tony Snell extended his perfect streak from the free-throw line, going 3-of-3 and making all 32 of his attempts this season. It’s the only active perfect streak in the league. His most difficult situation was on a technical foul, when he was alone at the line. The shot hit the front of the rim but fell after bouncing off the backboard.

►With John Henson missing the game because of a severely sprained ankle, the Pistons started Thon Maker in his place — and with it, their 32nd different starting lineup this season. It’s been a patchwork process in keeping everyone healthy and in the lineup and only the Warriors have more different combinations this season.

►Maker had his highest-scoring game in a month, with 13 points, on 5-of-9 shooting, including a pair of 3-pointers. He was good around the rim and his outside shooting was a needed bonus, especially early in the game. They don’t have many other options among centers, with Henson out.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard