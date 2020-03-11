Philadelphia — As the concerns about the spread of coronavirus continue to rise, sports leagues are taking precautions to try to limit potential exposure.

The NCAA announced Wednesday that there would be no fans in attendance for its men’s or women’s tournaments, including the Final Four, and the Golden State Warriors will do the same for Thursday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Pistons coach Dwane Casey on the coronavirus: “I know the league is taking it very seriously and trying to take steps to get it where it doesn't affect as many people. I know our governor has issued recommendations and so have the Warriors." (Photo: David Zalubowski, AP)

The increasing concerns about large-group gatherings are becoming the biggest topic of conversation among those in the sports world.

“It's unprecedented. It's the only time that I've ever been in a situation where health is at risk, and it's very serious,” Casey said before Wednesday’s game. “I know the league is taking it very seriously and trying to take steps to get it where it doesn't affect as many people. I know our governor has issued recommendations and so have the Warriors.

“I know that they're doing it all out of trying to do what's best for everyone.”

NBA team owners have been working this week on contingency plans in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, including halting the season or playing with no fans in the stands.

In Golden State’s case, the restrictions came from San Francisco’s health department banning events of more than 1,000 people and the Warriors consulted with the NBA for a short-term solution for events at its arena, the Chase Center.

What that means moving forward is unclear, but the NBA’s Board of Governors is considering several options.

“Consensus among owners on Board of Governors call with league office was either continue season with no fans in arenas — or have NBA take a hiatus for a period time,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted on Wednesday. “NBA is expected to have a decision as soon as Thursday on next steps.”

Wojnarowski added: “The greater consensus among the teams is continuing to play games without fans in arenas, and the league is expected to move toward a resolution on Thursday, sources tell ESPN.”

It’s unclear what restrictions the Pistons will have on their home games at Little Caesars Arena; their next scheduled home games are Tuesday against the Orlando Magic, Friday, March 20 against the Warriors and Sunday, March 22 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

As states and municipalities look to figure out how they’ll proceed with large-scale events, the conversation will continue about what’s best in terms of public health and maintaining sporting events.

“It's for the best; it's way more important than basketball. What some people are going through in different communities is far more important,” Casey said. “So, whatever the league recommends, I know our players are all for it, but I don't think they're walking on eggshells and they're trying to be normal as possible.

“Our team did a good job of explaining rules as far as cleanliness and washing hands and sanitizing and the fist bumps and all things that try to keep everybody safe.”

The NBA also implemented new rules for media interactions with players and coaches, limiting access to the locker room to “essential” staff.

Injury report

The Pistons were short-handed again on Wednesday, with Johnson Henson out because of an ankle sprain that’s slated to have him miss at least a week. Bruce Brown, who played in the last two games, was inactive because of a knee issue.

The Pistons recalled Donta Hall, who is on a 10-day contract, from the Grand Rapids Drive to bolster their frontcourt.

