CLOSE With a player testing positive for coronavirus, the NBA suspended the season indefinitely on Wednesday. The Detroit News

Detroit — In the wake of the reports that two players from the Utah Jazz have tested positive for coronavirus, the Pistons are taking steps to ensure the health of their players, staff and team employees.

The Pistons hosted the Utah Jazz on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena and on Wednesday, a Jazz player — center Rudy Gobert, according to reports — had a preliminary positive test for coronavirus.

A second player from Jazz – Donovan Mitchell – also tested positive for coronavirus, according to reports.

Pistons coach Dwane Casey (Photo: Nick Wass, AP)

On Wednesday night, the NBA suspended the season indefinitely, sending shock waves through the sports world, but the Pistons’ immediate focus is on its players and staff.

“While there is no indication that the novel coronavirus was passed to any Pistons player or staff member, out of an abundance of caution medical staff has asked players, coaches, basketball staff and traveling party to self-isolate until further notice under the direction of team medical staff,” the team said in a statement released Thursday. “As a further precaution, the organization has directed all employees to work from home for the rest of this week while we consult with medical advisers regarding potential risk and mitigation.”

Pistons players and staff were able to get coronavirus tests as early as Wednesday, but if they were not showing symptoms, the tests were considered optional.

According to medical experts, the timeline for quarantines is two weeks, the incubation period for coronavirus, and it’s unclear when or if the NBA season will continue. The Pistons are proceeding with caution to ensure that they remain healthy.

“The health and safety of our employees, players, partners and fans is our top priority,” the team statement said. “We are in close contact with our organization’s health care providers and medical experts, with government and public health officials, and with the NBA to ensure that the potential risk is well understood and all appropriate protective measures are taken.”

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard