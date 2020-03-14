Detroit — The Pistons have confirmed their first preliminary positive case of coronavirus, amid the growing concern of a spread among players.

Christian Wood's agent Adam Pensack told The News it's his client, and that "he feels 100-percent fine."

The Athletic’s Shams Charania was the first to report the news about Wood.

Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood (35) takes a shot over Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half. (Photo: Duane Burleson, AP)

The positive test is significant because Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was the first to have a preliminary positive test, on Wednesday, leading to the NBA suspending the remainder of the season.

Wood guarded Gobert at Little Caesars Arena on March 7. A second Jazz player, Donovan Mitchell, had a preliminary positive test announced on Thursday.

The Pistons, without identifying Wood, said the player is "under the care of team medical staff and in self-isolation." The test result came back Saturday, the Pistons said.

"The health and safety of our players, our organization, those throughout our league, and all those potentially impacted by this situation is paramount," the statement read.

"We are working closely with team medical staff, state and local government and public health officials and the NBA on reporting. The individual will remain in isolation and under the care of team medical staff."

Wood was among eight new coronavirus carriers announced by the state Saturday, bringing Michigan's total to 33. The top patient listed on Michigan's Saturday night release described a "Detroit adult male" with a "history of domestic travel."

Wood, a 24-year-old from Long Beach, Calif., played in the game against the Utah Jazz at LCA on March 7. Wood had 30 points and 11 rebounds.

His case brings the NBA's positive-test total to three.

The Pistons were instructed to self-quarantine because they played the Jazz, and players remained in isolation as of Saturday night, and are expected to through March 25 — more than the recommended 14-day time frame after exposure. Not every Piston has been given the test; they only are being tested if symptoms present themselves.

The Red Wings, who share LCA with the Pistons, say none of their players have experienced any symptoms, a team spokesman told The News on Saturday night. It's not clear how many if any have been tested.

The Pistons don't plan on identifying any player who tests positive, leaving that decision up to the player.

Wood is in his first season with Detroit, having been claimed off waivers in July. He also has played for Philadelphia, Charlotte and Milwaukee. He's averaging 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds in 23.21 minutes. In his last 16 games, since Feb. 1, Wood is averaging 21.6 points and 9.1 rebounds in 33 minutes.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984

rod.beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard