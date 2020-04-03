Detroit — The Pistons are stepping up their donations to local food bank Forgotten Harvest, which, amid the coronavirus crisis, has seen its demand for meals skyrocket.

The Pistons, along with Wayne County and several corporate partners, announced this week a $375,000 grant for Forgotten Harvest.

“The community needs everyone to come together now more than ever,” Pistons owner Tom Gores said. “I’m proud to see our partners joining forces to help those who need it most.

"There is so much more that needs to be done.”

Said Pistons vice chairman Arn Tellem: "Forgotten Harvest serves a vital role in providing needed food resources for Detroit and all of southeast Michigan."

Among the corporate partners joining in the Pistons' effort: Lineage Logistics, United Dairy Industry of Michigan, Flagstar Foundation and AAA The Auto Club Group.

The financial aid will go toward food acquisition, supplies, storage and delivery.

With schools out — and many students, particularly in Detroit, rely on school breakfasts and lunches for their daily meals — Forgotten Harvest said it has seen a 45-percent increase in demand. Forgotten Harvest also is accepting donations at forgottenharvest.org/corona.

“We are appreciative of the Detroit Pistons and their corporate partners for continued support of our community,” said Kirk Mayes, CEO of Forgotten Harvest. “The COVID-19 crisis is affecting our community in a number of ways and impacting individuals and families on multiple social and economic fronts. The additional financial support during this crisis will ensure families, children and seniors are guaranteed a supply of heathy food throughout this difficult time.”

Forgotten Harvest rescued some 46 million pounds of food in the last year, and has seen its donations increase recently, particularly among local sports teams that saw their seasons suspended. The Pistons, Red Wings and Tigers all donated their leftover food from Little Caesars Arena and Comerica Park to Forgotten Harvest, which serves Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

The Pistons have been a donor since 2008, including the purchase of two delivery trucks.

Last month, Gores also announced Pistons part-time employees at Little Caesars Arena will continue to be paid as long as the NBA shutdown lasts. Pistons star Blake Griffin also pledged $100,000 to help.

