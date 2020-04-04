Detroit Pistons scout Maury Hanks has been released from a Tennessee hospital Saturday after being in intensive care from complications due to coronavirus, CBS Sports reported.

Hanks, 57, was removed from a ventilator Tuesday and was breathing on his own a week after being taken by ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center on March 23.

Pistons scout Maury Hanks, who has been battling complications due to coronavirus, has been released from the hospital. (Photo: Duane Burleson, AP)

The longtime NBA scout had been unconscious and was under heavy sedation in ICU before his oxygen levels improved to where doctors could consider decreasing his use of a ventilator.

"We are lucky enough to have a happy ending," Maury's wife, Susan Hanks, texted on Saturday, CBS Sports reported.

Hanks is expected to self-quarantine at his home for two weeks as he continues his recovery