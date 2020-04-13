The Pistons are continuing their effort to help the city of Detroit in the fight against COVID-19.

The Pistons announced Monday that team owner Tom Gores is buying 100,000 surgical-grade masks, which will be distributed by medical workers, first responders and other essential city workers on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.

“First responders and city workers are on the front line of this crisis and they need our support now more than ever,” Gores said in a statement. “I’m proud of the way people are coming together.”

The masks were obtained from a distributor in New Jersey and are expected to be delivered this week. They plan on making a longer-term investment in a relief effort for the city’s coronavirus fight as well.

In recent weeks, the Pistons have acquired 15,000 surgical gowns for team partner Henry Ford Health System, partnered with local governments to donate $375,000 to the Forgotten Harvest food bank.

“Once we get past the immediate threat from the virus, there will be so much more to do,” Gores said. “We need plans to revitalize the economy, which will help struggling families and programs to make sure kids aren’t set behind. Our work is just beginning and we are adapting and planning daily.

“We can’t predict how long this crisis will last, but we are taking immediate action right now while also preparing for what comes next.”

