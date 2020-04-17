Former Piston Andre Drummond is making an effort to help those impacted by COVID-19 around the country.

In each of the stops in his basketball career, Drummond made a donation to help the people in that area cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

In his home area of Middletown, Conn., Drummond donated $100,000 to the Middlesex Health Emergency Response Fund, which will aid in getting personal protective equipment and other needed supplies.

Cavaliers' Andre Drummond (Photo: Tony Dejak, AP)

Drummond previously donated $60,000 to help workers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, where his Cleveland Cavaliers play their home games.

In a partnership with JBL Audio, Drummond donated 10,000 headphones to schools in the Detroit and Cleveland areas. The headphones will be used to support online learning and streaming music lessons.

Drummond, drafted by the Pistons in 2012, played his first seven-plus seasons in Detroit before being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in February.

