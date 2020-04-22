Detroit — Joe Dumars, who was let go by the Pistons in 2014 and has rarely surfaced publicly since, is standing with the organization in its support of health-care workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dumars made a surprise appearance in a musical tribute featuring the Detroit Youth Choir and the Pistons, which was released on social media Wednesday.

The song is, "Stand By Me," and Dumars appears holding two signs saying, "Support our Doctors," and, "Support our Nurses."

Joe Dumars in a screen shot from the Pistons' musical tribute to health-care workers. (Photo: Screen shot)

Also appearing in the video along with Dumars: fellow Pistons legends Isiah Thomas, Chauncey Billups, Richard Hamilton and Dave Bing; and current Piston Derrick Rose; as well as the members of the choir, which grew in stature last year when it made an inspired run on "America's Got Talent".

Rose and Thomas even took turns signing along.

The messaging in the video read, in part:

We recognize their extraordinary efforts and stand as one;

They are sacrificing;

They are selfless;

They are dedicated;

They are relentless;

And they are strong;

They are here for us;

And we must be here for them.

The Pistons have been proactive in doing their part amid the pandemic, with owner Tom Gores among the first sports owners to commit to continuing to pay part-time employees, and star Blake Griffin pledging to donate $100,000 for Little Caesars Arena workers.

Gores also has spearheaded an effort to donate 100,000 masks to essential workers in Detroit, particularly health-care workers.

"They need our support now more than ever," Gores said.

Dumars, 56, played his entire career with the Pistons, winning two NBA championships as part of the "Bad Boys," and later served as team president, leading the team to the 2004 NBA title and six consecutive Eastern Conference finals appearances.

