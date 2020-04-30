Pistons team owner Tom Gores strengthened his commitment to helping the City of Detroit in the continuing fight against COVID-19.

Gores is partnering with Brooklyn Nets team owner Joe Tsai to deliver 350,000 KN95 masks and 100,000 medical goggles, which will be distributed to testing centers, homeless shelters and front-line workers in the city’s police and transportation departments.

It’s the latest donation from the Pistons, following Gores obtaining 100,000 surgical-grade masks for the City of Detroit and partnering with other groups to donate $375,000 to Forgotten Harvest food bank.

Tom Gores (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

The Joe and Clara Tsai Foundation sourced and imported the PPE supplies from China and worked with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan to allocate the supplies, with the Pistons organization arranging to provide logistics and support to ensure delivery.

“We are grateful for Joe and Clara’ commitment to Detroit and proud to be their partner in bringing additional medical supplies to our community,” Gores said in a statement. “The NBA family continues stepping up in the fight against COVID-19.”

In June 2017, Alibaba Group, the global Internet technology company in which Mr. Tsai is executive vice chairman, held its inaugural “Gateway ‘17’” conference in Detroit to facilitate exports by American small businesses and farmers to China on Alibaba’s e-commerce platforms.

“We hope to partner with Mayor (Mike) Duggan again to assist American businesses as they get back on the path to economic recovery,” Tsai said in the joint statement.

Gores, highlighting the partnership between the city, the Pistons and Tsai, called for continued collaboration between public officials, corporate partners and community organizations to prepare for the long-term impacts of the health crisis.

“The city is making progress in the fight against COVID-19, but there is still a long way to go and the long-term needs in the community will be substantial,” he added. “It’s inspiring to see people coming together right now and I’m confident we will sustain that spirit in the weeks and months ahead.”

