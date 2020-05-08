The Pistons have partnered with McDonald’s locations in Detroit to help first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tom Gores (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

The collaboration, dubbed “Motor City Frontline Meals,” offers free breakfast at all participating McDonald’s restaurants in the city of Detroit to all healthcare workers, Detroit Police Department officers, Detroit Fire Department firefighters, paramedics and EMTs, and Detroit Department of Transportation bus drivers.

The promotion starts Monday and extends through the rest of the month, and is in effect from opening until 10:30 a.m.

“First responders and workers on the front lines are keeping our community safe and helping Detroit move forward during this crisis,” Pistons team owner Tom Gores said in a statement. “Their commitment in the face of adversity is inspiring and we are grateful for everything they do.”

More: Beard: 'Last Dance' docuseries takes hard dip with Pistons' legacy

The 28 McDonald’s locations within the city will participate in the new promotion, which offers a choice of a free breakfast bundle. Employees must show a valid ID to receive the deal and there is a limit of one per person per day.

More information is available at pistons.com/frontline.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard