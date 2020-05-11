With the uncertainty surrounding when and if the NBA season will continue, many fans are considering their options for Pistons tickets.

When the season was suspended on March 11 because of the first confirmed cases of COVID-19, the Pistons had 16 regular-season games remaining, with eight at Little Caesars Arena. That included marquee games against the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets.

One of the Pistons' eight remaining home games is against the LA Clippers. (Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP)

Whether those games will be played in front of fans is unlikely, but the Pistons are offering a credit to be used when that game is rescheduled, to a game next season or get a refund.

For fans who purchased season tickets for next season, some of the payment plans will be deferred until later this year. Season tickets for next season cannot be canceled.

More information is available at Pistons tickets.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard