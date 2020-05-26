In the midst of a disappointing season, the Pistons have had a transformation with their roster, moving many of their veterans and players with high salaries.

Next comes the front office.

The Pistons are looking for a general manager to work with senior adviser Ed Stefanski. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, Associated Press)

The Pistons are opening a search for a general manager, a league source confirmed to The Detroit News on Tuesday. The franchise had been without a general manager by title, although Ed Stefanski had been running the front office with the title of special adviser to team owner Tom Gores.

There is no timeline for filling the position.

Stefanski was hired after the 2017-18 season following the exit of Stan Van Gundy, who was the team president, and Jeff Bower, who was general manager. In the interim, the Pistons hadn’t appointed an official general manager, instead giving Stefanski the unusual title and the reins over the front office.

Stefanski previously had worked in the front office with the New Jersey Nets, Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who first reported the search for a general manager, also noted that the new hire will work with Stefanski and Pistons vice chairman Arn Tellem.

