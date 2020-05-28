Pistons coach Dwane Casey is adding to the relief effort for those who are having a difficult time during the COVID-19 crisis.

The team announced Thursday that Casey made a donation to Focus: HOPE, a Detroit nonprofit organization that supports seniors and families with young children with 1,000 boxes of needed groceries.

It’s an extension of Casey’s giving this month, including joining Pistons icon and former Detroit mayor Dave Bing in delivering food to needy families in a Focus: HOPE volunteer event.

“My family and I were thrilled when Dave Bing introduced us to the team at Focus: HOPE,” Casey said in a statement. “We are happy to help those enduring food insecurities during these difficult times. As a family, we pray every day for those being impacted by this pandemic and we feel blessed to be able to reinforce our prayers with action.

“We have been inspired by the many acts of generosity that we have witnessed here in Detroit and we hope everyone will continue to pay it forward in any way they can.”

Focus: HOPE’s Food for Seniors program helps provide more than 41,000 food packages to low-income seniors with monthly donations to help with basic needs, including fresh produce and perishable goods The additional support from the Casey family will help families with young children as well, providing nourishment to families who are struggling.

“I am so grateful for the generous donation from Coach Casey,” Focus: HOPE CEO Portia Roberson said. “Coach Casey and the Pistons have always demonstrated the meaning of teamwork, and at a time when the need in our community is so great, we are exceptionally grateful for a donation that will allow us to continue to help and serve.

“At Focus: HOPE, we know that together we will get through this crisis, and this generous gift is a wonderful example of togetherness and community support.”

The donation is the latest from Pistons circles, with owner Tom Gores donating significant amounts of supplies to the city first responders, and Blake Griffin donating $100,000 to arena workers.

