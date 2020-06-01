After news broke last week that the Pistons are opening a search for a general manager, their efforts to fill the front office reportedly are expanding.

Assistant general manager Malik Rose is leaving the Pistons for a role with the NBA, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

Malik Rose reportedly is leaving his role as Pistons assistant general manager for a job with the NBA. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Rose, 45, was in his second season with the Pistons after a stint with the Atlanta Hawks, where he had been since 2015 as the manager of basketball operations and general manager of the Erie Bayhawks in the G-League.

After Stan Van Gundy was fired in 2018, the Pistons brought in Ed Stefanski to run the front office in the role of senior adviser to team owner Tom Gores. Stefanski hired Rose and retained Pat Garrity as assistant general managers to help right the ship. With that group, the Pistons helped maneuver through a salary-cap mess and avoid the luxury tax.

Rose had a 13-year NBA, including championships with the San Antonio Spurs in 1999 and 2003.

Detroit assistant GM Malik Rose is leaving the organization to take a job with the NBA, according to multiple sources. The Pistons are searching for a new GM to work with Ed Stefanski. — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) June 1, 2020

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard