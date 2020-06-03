Even before the NBA’s suspension of its season on March 11, the Pistons had a slim chance of making the playoffs. In the midst of a five-game losing streak and with 12 losses in their previous 13 games, the Pistons were 20-46 and 10.5 games behind the Orlando Magic, who had the last postseason spot.

Blake Griffin (Photo: Duane Burleson, AP)

In their struggles, the Pistons were a half-game from getting to one of the three worst records in the league, which would give them the best odds (odds shared with the other two teams) to get the top pick in the NBA draft lottery.

Then came Wednesday's reports that the NBA Board of Governors was set to approve Thursday a proposal to have 22 teams play an eight-game schedule to determine the playoff seeds.

That wouldn’t include the Pistons, who have the fifth-worst record.

The Pistons’ season will be over if the Board of Governors approves the recommendation.

The resumption of the season, around July 31, will take place at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports complex on the Disney campus near Orlando, according to the Associated Press and other media outlets.

The plan calls for nine Eastern Conference teams and 13 Western Conference teams participating.

A play-in series would determine the No. 8 seed in both conferences, for a 16-team playoff, but only if the ninth-place team is within four games of eighth place.

Playoffs would start in August and would conclude in October.

