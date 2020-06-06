Detroit News 2019-20 Detroit Pistons final grades
BACKCOURT — Derrick Rose — Stats: 18.1 points, 5.6 assists, 31% FG in 50 games. Age: 31. Analysis: The question for most of the season was how much wear and tear Rose could take. He defied his age (31) and broke through a minutes restriction and was the Pistons’ best player through a season of team injuries and struggles. The trade talk heated up at the deadline and will continue through next trade deadline. Midseason: B-plus. Final: B-plus.
Bruce Brown — Stats: 8.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4 assists, 34% 3FG in 58 games. Age: 23. Analysis: After an up-and-down rookie season, Brown was more consistent in all facets of his game. He doubled his scoring average and improved his 3-point shooting by eight percentage points. His offense still needs to improve, but he made decent strides this season, including playing point guard for stretches. Midseason: B. Final: B.
Langston Galloway — Stats: 10.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 40% 3FG in 66 games. Age: 28. Analysis: There weren’t high expectations for Galloway, who was on an expiring contract in a logjammed backcourt. He showed his value as a shooter, reaching a career-high 40 percent on 3-pointers. He could return next year as a free agent. Midseason: B-plus. Final: A-minus.
Luke Kennard — Stats: 15.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 40% 3FG in 28 games. Age: 23. Analysis: A superb end to last season coupled with a scorching start this year had Kennard in high esteem, but knee tendinitis sidelined him in December for the remainder of the season. He was on the trade market at midseason, which will be something to watch going forward. Midseason: B. Final: B.
Khyri Thomas — Stats: 2.1 points, 29% 3FG in 8 games. Age: 23. Analysis: He had another disappointing season, with a broken foot sidelining him for all but a handful of games in the second half. His contract isn’t guaranteed, so his future remains uncertain. Midseason: Incomplete. Final: C-minus.
Brandon Knight — Stats: 11.6 points, 4.2 assists, 39% 3FG in 9 games. Age: 28. Analysis: Another trade-deadline acquisition, Knight had his second Pistons stint and was good as the backup point guard. He is a quality veteran and although he may not return, he was good for the young players to be around. Final: B.
Jordan Bone — Stats: 1.2 points, 0.8 assts, 20% 3FG in 10 games. Age: 22. Analysis: He had some very good outings with the Grand Rapids Drive but things never clicked when he was with the Pistons. His shot wasn’t reliable and he hasn’t looked comfortable as a point guard. Midseason: Incomplete. Final: C-minus.
Jordan McRae — Stats: 11.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 19% 3FG in 4 games. Age: 28. Analysis: Signed as a free agent late in the season, McRae showed an affinity to score. He may not return, but for a few games, he was fun to watch. Final: Incomplete.
FRONTCOURT — Blake Griffin — Stats: 15.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 24% 3FG in 18 games. Age: 31. Analysis: After a lingering knee injury kept him out of the first 10 games and slowed him all season, he had season-ending surgery in December. He was a shell of himself but he’ll look to bounce back next season. Midseason: C. Final: C.
Christian Wood — Stats: 13.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 39% 3FG in 62 games. Age: 24. Analysis: He’s one of the biggest stories of the season, after fighting for the last roster spot and becoming their go-to post option after Andre Drummond was traded. He set career highs three times in the final week of the season and re-signing him will be their top offseason priority. Midseason: B. Final: A-minus.
Tony Snell — Stats: 8 points, 2.2 assists, 40% 3FG in 59 games. Age: 28. Analysis: Acquired in the trade for Jon Leuer’s expiring deal, Snell has been steady all season as a starting small forward. His outside shooting was valuable and he’s played solid minutes. He’s almost surely using his player option for next season. Midseason: B. Final: B.
Sekou Doumbouya — Stats: 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 29% 3FG in 38 games. Age: 19. Analysis: Maybe he needs to play more games on the road, where he had some of his best outings this season. The first-round pick was too good for the G League but was inconsistent in the NBA. That’s his biggest area of improvement this offseason. Midseason: B. Final: C-minus.
Thon Maker — Stats: 4.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 34% 3FG in 60 games. Age: 23. Analysis: Effort is never a question with Maker, but effort isn’t the only necessity, especially for a big man. His lack of strength and build has been costly on the defensive end and he couldn’t find minutes as Christian Wood and Sekou Doumbouya developed. Midseason: C-minus. Final: C-minus.
Svi Mykhailiuk — Stats: 9 points, 1.9 rebounds, 40% 3FG in 56 games. Age: 22. Analysis: When he got more playing time, Mykhailiuk took off, boosting his average to 12 points. He became one of the most consistent 3-point shooters and got more confident going to the rim. Midseason: B-minus. Final: B.
Louis King — Stats: 2 points, 1 rebound, 36% 3FG in 10 games. Age: 20. Analysis: The rookie played more in the G League than he did with the Pistons, but he showed flashes of his potential, and possibly a big upside. He needs more seasoning and playing time, but he could fit in the league as a small forward. Midseason: Incomplete. Final: C.
John Henson — Stats: 6.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 40% 3FG in 11 games. Age: 29. Analysis: After arriving in the Andre Drummond trade, Henson was very solid, showing a veteran presence and a skill set that could have him return, if the price is right. Final: B-minus.
COACH — Dwane Casey didn’t have a healthy roster with his optimal starting lineup all season. The roster was decimated by injuries and without Blake Griffin and Reggie Jackson, it was hard to have lofty expectations. With a thin roster, he had to use some of the young players for longer than he would have liked. Developing young talent isn’t easy and that wasn’t the plan when he arrived, but he’ll have to make the best of it. Midseason: C-plus. Final: C-plus.
FRONT OFFICE — They assembled a good roster on paper, but the injuries continue to hurt the team’s progress. Keeping Christian Wood on the roster was a saving grace. They’ve been handcuffed by the salary cap and this summer finally will get some needed relief to try to restock the roster with different players. This draft will be the most important in a decade, because they can’t get a likely top-five pick wrong. Midseason: C-plus. Final: C.
    Go through the gallery to see final grades and analysis for the Pistons' 2019-20 season by Rod Beard of The Detroit News.

    The NBA season took an unexpected turn when it was suspended on March 11 because of the spread of COVID-19 and the first positive tests by players. The next unexpected turn came when the Pistons’ season ended Thursday after the NBA Board of Governors voted to have only 22 teams finish the regular season.

    The Pistons finished 20-46 and will have the fifth-best odds of getting the No. 1 pick in the draft, which is expected to be in October.

    All the oddities were emblematic of the Pistons’ season, which was filled with optimism that Blake Griffin could return and have another All-NBA season and that Derrick Rose, Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson would combine to form a solid nucleus that helped the Pistons advance further in the postseason — or even win a playoff game.

    None of it came to pass.

    Griffin had a season-ending injury and Jackson and Drummond were gone at midseason, signaling another lost season and another trip to the draft lottery.

    The Pistons did have some surprises, especially from Rose, Christian Wood and Langston Galloway. But injuries shortened the season for Luke Kennard and many of the young players had to contribute more than had been projected.

    The Pistons struggled all season and finished on a five-game losing streak, including 12 of their last 13 games. Next season is more of an uncertainty, with decisions coming on the contracts for most of the roster and the long-awaited salary-cap flexibility on the horizon.

    Coach Dwane Casey had a disappointing second season but some of the young players made encouraging improvements that could build the depth needed for them to form a stronger core for seasons to come.

    Here are the season’s final grades, which are based on each player’s expectations at the beginning of the season and performance in the games they played.

