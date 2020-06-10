Detroit News 2019-20 Detroit Pistons final grades
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery as Rod Beard of The Detroit News hands out final grades for the 2019-20 Detroit Pistons.
Go through the gallery as Rod Beard of The Detroit News hands out final grades for the 2019-20 Detroit Pistons. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
BACKCOURT — Derrick Rose — Stats: 18.1 points, 5.6 assists, 31% FG in 50 games. Age: 31. Analysis: The question for most of the season was how much wear and tear Rose could take. He defied his age (31) and broke through a minutes restriction and was the Pistons’ best player through a season of team injuries and struggles. The trade talk heated up at the deadline and will continue through next trade deadline. Midseason: B-plus. Final: B-plus.
BACKCOURT — Derrick Rose — Stats: 18.1 points, 5.6 assists, 31% FG in 50 games. Age: 31. Analysis: The question for most of the season was how much wear and tear Rose could take. He defied his age (31) and broke through a minutes restriction and was the Pistons’ best player through a season of team injuries and struggles. The trade talk heated up at the deadline and will continue through next trade deadline. Midseason: B-plus. Final: B-plus. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bruce Brown — Stats: 8.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4 assists, 34% 3FG in 58 games. Age: 23. Analysis: After an up-and-down rookie season, Brown was more consistent in all facets of his game. He doubled his scoring average and improved his 3-point shooting by eight percentage points. His offense still needs to improve, but he made decent strides this season, including playing point guard for stretches. Midseason: B. Final: B.
Bruce Brown — Stats: 8.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4 assists, 34% 3FG in 58 games. Age: 23. Analysis: After an up-and-down rookie season, Brown was more consistent in all facets of his game. He doubled his scoring average and improved his 3-point shooting by eight percentage points. His offense still needs to improve, but he made decent strides this season, including playing point guard for stretches. Midseason: B. Final: B. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Langston Galloway — Stats: 10.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 40% 3FG in 66 games. Age: 28. Analysis: There weren’t high expectations for Galloway, who was on an expiring contract in a logjammed backcourt. He showed his value as a shooter, reaching a career-high 40 percent on 3-pointers. He could return next year as a free agent. Midseason: B-plus. Final: A-minus.
Langston Galloway — Stats: 10.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 40% 3FG in 66 games. Age: 28. Analysis: There weren’t high expectations for Galloway, who was on an expiring contract in a logjammed backcourt. He showed his value as a shooter, reaching a career-high 40 percent on 3-pointers. He could return next year as a free agent. Midseason: B-plus. Final: A-minus. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Luke Kennard — Stats: 15.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 40% 3FG in 28 games. Age: 23. Analysis: A superb end to last season coupled with a scorching start this year had Kennard in high esteem, but knee tendinitis sidelined him in December for the remainder of the season. He was on the trade market at midseason, which will be something to watch going forward. Midseason: B. Final: B.
Luke Kennard — Stats: 15.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 40% 3FG in 28 games. Age: 23. Analysis: A superb end to last season coupled with a scorching start this year had Kennard in high esteem, but knee tendinitis sidelined him in December for the remainder of the season. He was on the trade market at midseason, which will be something to watch going forward. Midseason: B. Final: B. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Khyri Thomas — Stats: 2.1 points, 29% 3FG in 8 games. Age: 23. Analysis: He had another disappointing season, with a broken foot sidelining him for all but a handful of games in the second half. His contract isn’t guaranteed, so his future remains uncertain. Midseason: Incomplete. Final: C-minus.
Khyri Thomas — Stats: 2.1 points, 29% 3FG in 8 games. Age: 23. Analysis: He had another disappointing season, with a broken foot sidelining him for all but a handful of games in the second half. His contract isn’t guaranteed, so his future remains uncertain. Midseason: Incomplete. Final: C-minus. Matt Slocum, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Brandon Knight — Stats: 11.6 points, 4.2 assists, 39% 3FG in 9 games. Age: 28. Analysis: Another trade-deadline acquisition, Knight had his second Pistons stint and was good as the backup point guard. He is a quality veteran and although he may not return, he was good for the young players to be around. Final: B.
Brandon Knight — Stats: 11.6 points, 4.2 assists, 39% 3FG in 9 games. Age: 28. Analysis: Another trade-deadline acquisition, Knight had his second Pistons stint and was good as the backup point guard. He is a quality veteran and although he may not return, he was good for the young players to be around. Final: B. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Jordan Bone — Stats: 1.2 points, 0.8 assts, 20% 3FG in 10 games. Age: 22. Analysis: He had some very good outings with the Grand Rapids Drive but things never clicked when he was with the Pistons. His shot wasn’t reliable and he hasn’t looked comfortable as a point guard. Midseason: Incomplete. Final: C-minus.
Jordan Bone — Stats: 1.2 points, 0.8 assts, 20% 3FG in 10 games. Age: 22. Analysis: He had some very good outings with the Grand Rapids Drive but things never clicked when he was with the Pistons. His shot wasn’t reliable and he hasn’t looked comfortable as a point guard. Midseason: Incomplete. Final: C-minus. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Jordan McRae — Stats: 11.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 19% 3FG in 4 games. Age: 28. Analysis: Signed as a free agent late in the season, McRae showed an affinity to score. He may not return, but for a few games, he was fun to watch. Final: Incomplete.
Jordan McRae — Stats: 11.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 19% 3FG in 4 games. Age: 28. Analysis: Signed as a free agent late in the season, McRae showed an affinity to score. He may not return, but for a few games, he was fun to watch. Final: Incomplete. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
FRONTCOURT — Blake Griffin — Stats: 15.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 24% 3FG in 18 games. Age: 31. Analysis: After a lingering knee injury kept him out of the first 10 games and slowed him all season, he had season-ending surgery in December. He was a shell of himself but he’ll look to bounce back next season. Midseason: C. Final: C.
FRONTCOURT — Blake Griffin — Stats: 15.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 24% 3FG in 18 games. Age: 31. Analysis: After a lingering knee injury kept him out of the first 10 games and slowed him all season, he had season-ending surgery in December. He was a shell of himself but he’ll look to bounce back next season. Midseason: C. Final: C. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Christian Wood — Stats: 13.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 39% 3FG in 62 games. Age: 24. Analysis: He’s one of the biggest stories of the season, after fighting for the last roster spot and becoming their go-to post option after Andre Drummond was traded. He set career highs three times in the final week of the season and re-signing him will be their top offseason priority. Midseason: B. Final: A-minus.
Christian Wood — Stats: 13.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 39% 3FG in 62 games. Age: 24. Analysis: He’s one of the biggest stories of the season, after fighting for the last roster spot and becoming their go-to post option after Andre Drummond was traded. He set career highs three times in the final week of the season and re-signing him will be their top offseason priority. Midseason: B. Final: A-minus. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tony Snell — Stats: 8 points, 2.2 assists, 40% 3FG in 59 games. Age: 28. Analysis: Acquired in the trade for Jon Leuer’s expiring deal, Snell has been steady all season as a starting small forward. His outside shooting was valuable and he’s played solid minutes. He’s almost surely using his player option for next season. Midseason: B. Final: B.
Tony Snell — Stats: 8 points, 2.2 assists, 40% 3FG in 59 games. Age: 28. Analysis: Acquired in the trade for Jon Leuer’s expiring deal, Snell has been steady all season as a starting small forward. His outside shooting was valuable and he’s played solid minutes. He’s almost surely using his player option for next season. Midseason: B. Final: B. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Sekou Doumbouya — Stats: 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 29% 3FG in 38 games. Age: 19. Analysis: Maybe he needs to play more games on the road, where he had some of his best outings this season. The first-round pick was too good for the G League but was inconsistent in the NBA. That’s his biggest area of improvement this offseason. Midseason: B. Final: C-minus.
Sekou Doumbouya — Stats: 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 29% 3FG in 38 games. Age: 19. Analysis: Maybe he needs to play more games on the road, where he had some of his best outings this season. The first-round pick was too good for the G League but was inconsistent in the NBA. That’s his biggest area of improvement this offseason. Midseason: B. Final: C-minus. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Thon Maker — Stats: 4.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 34% 3FG in 60 games. Age: 23. Analysis: Effort is never a question with Maker, but effort isn’t the only necessity, especially for a big man. His lack of strength and build has been costly on the defensive end and he couldn’t find minutes as Christian Wood and Sekou Doumbouya developed. Midseason: C-minus. Final: C-minus.
Thon Maker — Stats: 4.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 34% 3FG in 60 games. Age: 23. Analysis: Effort is never a question with Maker, but effort isn’t the only necessity, especially for a big man. His lack of strength and build has been costly on the defensive end and he couldn’t find minutes as Christian Wood and Sekou Doumbouya developed. Midseason: C-minus. Final: C-minus. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Svi Mykhailiuk — Stats: 9 points, 1.9 rebounds, 40% 3FG in 56 games. Age: 22. Analysis: When he got more playing time, Mykhailiuk took off, boosting his average to 12 points. He became one of the most consistent 3-point shooters and got more confident going to the rim. Midseason: B-minus. Final: B.
Svi Mykhailiuk — Stats: 9 points, 1.9 rebounds, 40% 3FG in 56 games. Age: 22. Analysis: When he got more playing time, Mykhailiuk took off, boosting his average to 12 points. He became one of the most consistent 3-point shooters and got more confident going to the rim. Midseason: B-minus. Final: B. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Louis King — Stats: 2 points, 1 rebound, 36% 3FG in 10 games. Age: 20. Analysis: The rookie played more in the G League than he did with the Pistons, but he showed flashes of his potential, and possibly a big upside. He needs more seasoning and playing time, but he could fit in the league as a small forward. Midseason: Incomplete. Final: C.
Louis King — Stats: 2 points, 1 rebound, 36% 3FG in 10 games. Age: 20. Analysis: The rookie played more in the G League than he did with the Pistons, but he showed flashes of his potential, and possibly a big upside. He needs more seasoning and playing time, but he could fit in the league as a small forward. Midseason: Incomplete. Final: C. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
John Henson — Stats: 6.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 40% 3FG in 11 games. Age: 29. Analysis: After arriving in the Andre Drummond trade, Henson was very solid, showing a veteran presence and a skill set that could have him return, if the price is right. Final: B-minus.
John Henson — Stats: 6.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 40% 3FG in 11 games. Age: 29. Analysis: After arriving in the Andre Drummond trade, Henson was very solid, showing a veteran presence and a skill set that could have him return, if the price is right. Final: B-minus. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
COACH — Dwane Casey didn’t have a healthy roster with his optimal starting lineup all season. The roster was decimated by injuries and without Blake Griffin and Reggie Jackson, it was hard to have lofty expectations. With a thin roster, he had to use some of the young players for longer than he would have liked. Developing young talent isn’t easy and that wasn’t the plan when he arrived, but he’ll have to make the best of it. Midseason: C-plus. Final: C-plus.
COACH — Dwane Casey didn’t have a healthy roster with his optimal starting lineup all season. The roster was decimated by injuries and without Blake Griffin and Reggie Jackson, it was hard to have lofty expectations. With a thin roster, he had to use some of the young players for longer than he would have liked. Developing young talent isn’t easy and that wasn’t the plan when he arrived, but he’ll have to make the best of it. Midseason: C-plus. Final: C-plus. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
FRONT OFFICE — They assembled a good roster on paper, but the injuries continue to hurt the team’s progress. Keeping Christian Wood on the roster was a saving grace. They’ve been handcuffed by the salary cap and this summer finally will get some needed relief to try to restock the roster with different players. This draft will be the most important in a decade, because they can’t get a likely top-five pick wrong. Midseason: C-plus. Final: C.
FRONT OFFICE — They assembled a good roster on paper, but the injuries continue to hurt the team’s progress. Keeping Christian Wood on the roster was a saving grace. They’ve been handcuffed by the salary cap and this summer finally will get some needed relief to try to restock the roster with different players. This draft will be the most important in a decade, because they can’t get a likely top-five pick wrong. Midseason: C-plus. Final: C. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Like many Michiganians trying to hide unwieldy hairdos these days, Pistons coach Dwane Casey has been wearing many hats lately.

    Brought in as an experienced coach to push a veteran team as far as it could go, Casey transitioned last year into the familiar role of nurturing a young, developing team.

    Lately, Casey has been the face of the franchise, sharing the story of his Kentucky upbringing and marching with Detroit protesters downtown for racial equality.

    And as the front office undergoes another shuffle, Casey certainly will be heard behind closed doors this offseason.

    “As a coach, what you want to do is, ‘Here’s what we need,’” Casey said, addressing the media Wednesday for a year-end video conference nearly three months after the final game. “Having a voice in the room is something that we do here. We’re very collaborative.

    “I think we’re doing it the right way.”

    The Pistons have opened a general manager search, as two of Casey’s bosses in Arn Tellem and Ed Stefanski are trying to find a third.

    With Casey at the table, the franchise has a head coach with two rebuilding situations on his resume and two others where he helped teams to the NBA Finals as an assistant coach.

    Casey said he was treading water in his first head coaching stop in Minnesota but then developed prospect scouting chops in Toronto, aiding as Masai Ujiri built what would later become a championship roster.

    There’s a long way to go for the Pistons, whose 20-46 mark finally goes in the books as their second-worst season since drafting Isiah Thomas No. 2 in 1981.

    It ended as bad you remember — or more likely, forgot: The Pistons lost 12 of their last 13 games after trading Andre Drummond to Cleveland and went 3-18 down the stretch.

    That futility gives a clear rebuilding direction and an important piece to help stock up. Detroit will have the fifth-best odds of landing the No. 1 pick in the lottery at 10.5% and a 42.1% shot to land in the top four on Aug. 25.

    With more time to watch film on prospects during the shutdown, Casey figures to weigh heavily into draft night on Oct. 15.

    Casey said Stefanski and director of player personnel Gregg Polinsky, who heads college scouting, take leading roles there. Notably, the coach did not mention associate general manager Pat Garrity, a holdover from the Stan Van Gundy era whose future with with the Pistons might be in limbo.

    But it’s all about development in Detroit, a once-proud sports town long reduced to ashes and in search of a spark — any spark.

    Rookie Sekou Doumbouya produced the most meaningful flash of hope this season during an eight-game stretch in January where he averaged 14 points and 5.3 rebounds before later losing steam.

    “The talent level is in there, and I probably didn’t do a good enough job of developing him,” Casey said. “He’s got to get in great, physical basketball conditioning and he’s doing that now.

    “And the competition. He needs to go against NBA players each and every day in competition this summer."

    Casey said Doumbouya, who turns 20 in December, needs to continue to mature.

    “That consistent growth is what he’s got to do, and he’s taking steps towards that,” Casey said. “I think this summer is a big summer for him, and next season and next summer.”

    Doumbouya has been among the Pistons who have worked out in the team’s New Center area headquarters since it opened Thursday, the day the team officially found out its season was over. 

    Casey said Bruce Brown, Luke Kennard, Svi Mykhailiuk, Derrick Rose and free agent Brandon Knight have also worked out with coaches, who wear gloves during the sessions.

    It’s just another example of what will be a challenging offseason across the board, especially for the eight teams uninvited to the league’s resumption next month in Orlando.

    Casey said he’s in favor of reported proposals for the league to have late summer or fall mandatory mini-camps or regional scrimmages for non-qualifying teams.

    “With the teams in Orlando having a competitive advantage by going against each other in a very competitive atmosphere, it really puts us behind the eight ball from a competitive standpoint,” Casey said. “Hopefully the league will come up with something.”

    Those scrimmages should have more of a summer-league feel in developing young players, Casey said, and not for veterans like Blake Griffin and Rose, who are constantly dealing with injuries at this point in their careers.

    Casey has said Kennard is fully recovered and was nearing his return when the season was postponed after he missed 36 games with a knee injury. 

    Brown also is ahead of schedule in his recovery from thumb surgery, which hampered the end of his second season, Casey said, and free agent Christian Wood is fully recovering and working out after testing positive for COVID-19 in March.

    Griffin said on Monday’s “Pardon My Take” podcast that he’s been cleared for activity after having surgery on his left knee in January.

    Casey also addressed the need for adding a point guard to supplement Rose, who was on a minutes restriction all season.

    That could come through the draft in prospects like LaMelo Ball, Tyrese Haliburton or Killian Hayes or a free agent such as Fred VanVleet, who Casey coached in Toronto.

    There will be many decisions for the Pistons, who have five players under contract, six others who have a player option or team option, and five unrestricted free agents.

    In the pre-pandemic world, the Pistons were projected to have more than $30 million in cap space. 

    However, the NBA’s economics could be turned on its head this summer. The impacts of missing out on dozens of televised regular-season games, along with revenue lost from empty stands the rest of this season and likely beyond, are unknown.

    But as the book officially closed on the season last week, Casey and the Pistons finally know they’re fully looking ahead, searching for bright spots down the road, eager to show fans some progress in dull Detroit sports days.

    “We do have educated fans here in our market,” Casey said. “They know what a potential championship team and potential championship players look like.”

    Matt Schoch is a freelance writer.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE