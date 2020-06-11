Detroit News 2019-20 Detroit Pistons final grades
Go through the gallery as Rod Beard of The Detroit News hands out final grades for the 2019-20 Detroit Pistons.
Go through the gallery as Rod Beard of The Detroit News hands out final grades for the 2019-20 Detroit Pistons. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
BACKCOURT — Derrick Rose — Stats: 18.1 points, 5.6 assists, 31% FG in 50 games. Age: 31. Analysis: The question for most of the season was how much wear and tear Rose could take. He defied his age (31) and broke through a minutes restriction and was the Pistons’ best player through a season of team injuries and struggles. The trade talk heated up at the deadline and will continue through next trade deadline. Midseason: B-plus. Final: B-plus.
Bruce Brown — Stats: 8.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4 assists, 34% 3FG in 58 games. Age: 23. Analysis: After an up-and-down rookie season, Brown was more consistent in all facets of his game. He doubled his scoring average and improved his 3-point shooting by eight percentage points. His offense still needs to improve, but he made decent strides this season, including playing point guard for stretches. Midseason: B. Final: B.
Langston Galloway — Stats: 10.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 40% 3FG in 66 games. Age: 28. Analysis: There weren’t high expectations for Galloway, who was on an expiring contract in a logjammed backcourt. He showed his value as a shooter, reaching a career-high 40 percent on 3-pointers. He could return next year as a free agent. Midseason: B-plus. Final: A-minus.
Luke Kennard — Stats: 15.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 40% 3FG in 28 games. Age: 23. Analysis: A superb end to last season coupled with a scorching start this year had Kennard in high esteem, but knee tendinitis sidelined him in December for the remainder of the season. He was on the trade market at midseason, which will be something to watch going forward. Midseason: B. Final: B.
Khyri Thomas — Stats: 2.1 points, 29% 3FG in 8 games. Age: 23. Analysis: He had another disappointing season, with a broken foot sidelining him for all but a handful of games in the second half. His contract isn’t guaranteed, so his future remains uncertain. Midseason: Incomplete. Final: C-minus.
Brandon Knight — Stats: 11.6 points, 4.2 assists, 39% 3FG in 9 games. Age: 28. Analysis: Another trade-deadline acquisition, Knight had his second Pistons stint and was good as the backup point guard. He is a quality veteran and although he may not return, he was good for the young players to be around. Final: B.
Jordan Bone — Stats: 1.2 points, 0.8 assts, 20% 3FG in 10 games. Age: 22. Analysis: He had some very good outings with the Grand Rapids Drive but things never clicked when he was with the Pistons. His shot wasn’t reliable and he hasn’t looked comfortable as a point guard. Midseason: Incomplete. Final: C-minus.
Jordan McRae — Stats: 11.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 19% 3FG in 4 games. Age: 28. Analysis: Signed as a free agent late in the season, McRae showed an affinity to score. He may not return, but for a few games, he was fun to watch. Final: Incomplete.
FRONTCOURT — Blake Griffin — Stats: 15.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 24% 3FG in 18 games. Age: 31. Analysis: After a lingering knee injury kept him out of the first 10 games and slowed him all season, he had season-ending surgery in December. He was a shell of himself but he’ll look to bounce back next season. Midseason: C. Final: C.
Christian Wood — Stats: 13.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 39% 3FG in 62 games. Age: 24. Analysis: He’s one of the biggest stories of the season, after fighting for the last roster spot and becoming their go-to post option after Andre Drummond was traded. He set career highs three times in the final week of the season and re-signing him will be their top offseason priority. Midseason: B. Final: A-minus.
Tony Snell — Stats: 8 points, 2.2 assists, 40% 3FG in 59 games. Age: 28. Analysis: Acquired in the trade for Jon Leuer’s expiring deal, Snell has been steady all season as a starting small forward. His outside shooting was valuable and he’s played solid minutes. He’s almost surely using his player option for next season. Midseason: B. Final: B.
Sekou Doumbouya — Stats: 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 29% 3FG in 38 games. Age: 19. Analysis: Maybe he needs to play more games on the road, where he had some of his best outings this season. The first-round pick was too good for the G League but was inconsistent in the NBA. That’s his biggest area of improvement this offseason. Midseason: B. Final: C-minus.
Thon Maker — Stats: 4.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 34% 3FG in 60 games. Age: 23. Analysis: Effort is never a question with Maker, but effort isn’t the only necessity, especially for a big man. His lack of strength and build has been costly on the defensive end and he couldn’t find minutes as Christian Wood and Sekou Doumbouya developed. Midseason: C-minus. Final: C-minus.
Svi Mykhailiuk — Stats: 9 points, 1.9 rebounds, 40% 3FG in 56 games. Age: 22. Analysis: When he got more playing time, Mykhailiuk took off, boosting his average to 12 points. He became one of the most consistent 3-point shooters and got more confident going to the rim. Midseason: B-minus. Final: B.
Louis King — Stats: 2 points, 1 rebound, 36% 3FG in 10 games. Age: 20. Analysis: The rookie played more in the G League than he did with the Pistons, but he showed flashes of his potential, and possibly a big upside. He needs more seasoning and playing time, but he could fit in the league as a small forward. Midseason: Incomplete. Final: C.
John Henson — Stats: 6.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 40% 3FG in 11 games. Age: 29. Analysis: After arriving in the Andre Drummond trade, Henson was very solid, showing a veteran presence and a skill set that could have him return, if the price is right. Final: B-minus.
COACH — Dwane Casey didn’t have a healthy roster with his optimal starting lineup all season. The roster was decimated by injuries and without Blake Griffin and Reggie Jackson, it was hard to have lofty expectations. With a thin roster, he had to use some of the young players for longer than he would have liked. Developing young talent isn’t easy and that wasn’t the plan when he arrived, but he’ll have to make the best of it. Midseason: C-plus. Final: C-plus.
FRONT OFFICE — They assembled a good roster on paper, but the injuries continue to hurt the team’s progress. Keeping Christian Wood on the roster was a saving grace. They’ve been handcuffed by the salary cap and this summer finally will get some needed relief to try to restock the roster with different players. This draft will be the most important in a decade, because they can’t get a likely top-five pick wrong. Midseason: C-plus. Final: C.
    By the time Luke Kennard gets back on the court, there’s a chance it will have been nearly a year since he appeared in an NBA game.

    Tendinitis in his knee knocked him out of the Pistons’ lineup after only 28 games last December, and with the league not likely to tip off the 2020-21 season until December of this year, that’s a significant time off the court and something that Kennard, heading into his fourth season, is ready to be done with.

    “We're still not 100 percent sure about what is going to be happening, but whatever that is I'll be there for it,” Kennard said on Thursday. “I'm just anxious to play. I'm ready to get back out there and just play basketball, honestly. It’s been a while since I've been able to actually do that.”

    Kennard is in his current predicament essentially because of bad timing. After playing more than 31 minutes against Chicago on Dec. 21, the shooting guard out of Duke was shut down as he battled the knee issues. He missed the next 36 games and by early March, he was close to returning to the lineup.

    In fact, Kennard was slated to return to the lineup on March 14 in Toronto.

    Of course, on March 12, the NBA shut things down as the COVID-19 pandemic began to take over the country, leaving Kennard wondering when he might get to play again.

    “I was pretty much ready to go,” Kennard said. “I was already in practices and drills, going full-go in practices and stuff. I was probably gonna be on a minute restriction, but that next game was going to be the time where I was coming back to play and I was looking forward to it.”

    The Pistons had just their game on March 11 in Philadelphia when word started to spread about a possible shutdown.

    “We were just shocked,” Kennard said. “That's kind of what was going through our mind. We were surprised and we were just kind of in the unknown. We didn't really know what was gonna happen. So, I was kind of upset just because I was about to play. But I think they did make the right decision just from a safety and health standpoint.”

    Once the Pistons returned to Detroit, they were put on a 14-day quarantine, as were the rest of the teams in the NBA. Once it was completed, however, Kennard got back to work making sure his knee was in good shape, not knowing if the season would resume at some point.

    “I got back into the swing of things, working out from my apartment and getting outside doing workouts,” Kennard said. “So I really haven't missed a beat and I've been able to keep up with the workout regimen. I'm still feeling great. My knees are 100 percent and I'd be ready to go if we were playing.

    “I've been ready, I'm staying ready, and yeah, I'm 100 percent healthy and ready to go, no matter what.”

    Of course, there’s nothing to be ready for now after the NBA approved a return to action that includes 22 teams. The Pistons (20-46) are not one of those teams.

    That, naturally, leads to a discussion about the future, one that clearly involves a rebuild in Detroit after the departure of the likes of Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson, who were traded. Kennard was among those rumored to be on the block at the trade deadline and there’s no guarantee who won’t still be when the next season resumes, but he’s approaching things as if he will be an important part of the Pistons’ future on a roster mixed with youth as well as veterans like Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose.

    “When you look at our players that are on contract, we have a lot of young guys,” Kennard said. “I know that those young guys are working right now, and they took a lot of steps this past year to show what they can do. I'm excited to keep growing with them, and obviously, with some of our vets — we have some of the best vets in the game. They've been through so much in their careers, but I'm excited. I really am. I'm still in Detroit right now and things are starting to open up and we’ve been able to get in the gym a little bit, seeing guys around who have been working hard.

    “It’s exciting to see, it's exciting that everybody is kind of on the same page of what we want to accomplish this offseason going into next year. It’s gonna be good, and I'm really looking forward to it.”

    Kennard said he’s focusing now on being strong enough to play a full 82-game season and brushed off the notion he might be “injury prone.” And after averaging 15.8 points in 28 games, he’s also trying to become a much more valuable player.

    “I'm just going to continue to work this offseason on shooting off the dribble, passing off the dribble, extending my range a little bit shooting-wise, and trying to become an elite scorer in the NBA,” he said. “That's really what I want to do. And then just from a leadership standpoint, I'm going into my fourth year now — it's crazy to say that, honestly — but I didn't expect my third year to end how it did. Nobody did with what was happening.

    “But I’m going on my fourth year and I want to become more of a leader on the court, off the court, everything. … That's why I think being in Detroit this offseason and being around here and being around some of the staff and players even, it's gonna be good to kind of just grow as a player but also as a person and a leader on the court for some of the younger guys, as well.”

