The Pistons are making progress in their search for a general manager, which began two weeks ago. They initially had a short list of candidates and this week there are three who have emerged as front-runners to join the Pistons.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, Troy Weaver, who is the vice president of basketball operations for the Oklahoma City Thunder, has emerged as the top choice. Weaver, 51, has been involved in the Thunder’s day-to-day operations as an assistant general manager, along with a say in their moves in the draft and free agency.

In working with general manager Sam Presti, Weaver has gained valuable experience that would aid in his jump to handling the spot with the Pistons.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski noted that two other “serious candidates” have emerged in the process, adding Brooklyn Nets assistant general manager Jeff Peterson and Los Angeles Clippers assistant general manager Mark Hughes.

A source close to the process indicated that the Pistons would like to hire at least one minority candidate for the open positions, and all three of the reported front-runners are African-American.

Whomever the Pistons hire as the new general manager will fit into a revamped front-office structure and will report to Ed Stefanski, senior adviser to team owner Tom Gores. Another assistant general manager likely will be added after Malik Rose left the organization and accepted a position in the NBA league office. The long-term future of assistant general manager Pat Garrity is unclear as his contract expires at the end of June, though initial indications are that he could stay on at least in the short term.

Hughes, 53, played on the 1989 national championship team at Michigan and has moved up the ladder after many years with the New York Knicks as their director of player personnel.

Peterson began as an intern with the Atlanta Hawks. In seven years, he rose to the role of assistant general manager before moving to the same role with the Nets in May 2019.

Weaver, though, seems to be the top choice, as confirmed by Yahoo Sports’ Vincent Goodwill: “Major hurdles have been cleared to pave way for OKC’s Troy Weaver to become Detroit Pistons new GM. Both sides want to make this happen”

