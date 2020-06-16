Detroit News 2019-20 Detroit Pistons final grades
Go through the gallery as Rod Beard of The Detroit News hands out final grades for the 2019-20 Detroit Pistons.
Go through the gallery as Rod Beard of The Detroit News hands out final grades for the 2019-20 Detroit Pistons. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
BACKCOURT — Derrick Rose — Stats: 18.1 points, 5.6 assists, 31% FG in 50 games. Age: 31. Analysis: The question for most of the season was how much wear and tear Rose could take. He defied his age (31) and broke through a minutes restriction and was the Pistons’ best player through a season of team injuries and struggles. The trade talk heated up at the deadline and will continue through next trade deadline. Midseason: B-plus. Final: B-plus.
Bruce Brown — Stats: 8.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4 assists, 34% 3FG in 58 games. Age: 23. Analysis: After an up-and-down rookie season, Brown was more consistent in all facets of his game. He doubled his scoring average and improved his 3-point shooting by eight percentage points. His offense still needs to improve, but he made decent strides this season, including playing point guard for stretches. Midseason: B. Final: B.
Langston Galloway — Stats: 10.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 40% 3FG in 66 games. Age: 28. Analysis: There weren’t high expectations for Galloway, who was on an expiring contract in a logjammed backcourt. He showed his value as a shooter, reaching a career-high 40 percent on 3-pointers. He could return next year as a free agent. Midseason: B-plus. Final: A-minus.
Luke Kennard — Stats: 15.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 40% 3FG in 28 games. Age: 23. Analysis: A superb end to last season coupled with a scorching start this year had Kennard in high esteem, but knee tendinitis sidelined him in December for the remainder of the season. He was on the trade market at midseason, which will be something to watch going forward. Midseason: B. Final: B.
Khyri Thomas — Stats: 2.1 points, 29% 3FG in 8 games. Age: 23. Analysis: He had another disappointing season, with a broken foot sidelining him for all but a handful of games in the second half. His contract isn’t guaranteed, so his future remains uncertain. Midseason: Incomplete. Final: C-minus.
Brandon Knight — Stats: 11.6 points, 4.2 assists, 39% 3FG in 9 games. Age: 28. Analysis: Another trade-deadline acquisition, Knight had his second Pistons stint and was good as the backup point guard. He is a quality veteran and although he may not return, he was good for the young players to be around. Final: B.
Jordan Bone — Stats: 1.2 points, 0.8 assts, 20% 3FG in 10 games. Age: 22. Analysis: He had some very good outings with the Grand Rapids Drive but things never clicked when he was with the Pistons. His shot wasn’t reliable and he hasn’t looked comfortable as a point guard. Midseason: Incomplete. Final: C-minus.
Jordan McRae — Stats: 11.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 19% 3FG in 4 games. Age: 28. Analysis: Signed as a free agent late in the season, McRae showed an affinity to score. He may not return, but for a few games, he was fun to watch. Final: Incomplete.
FRONTCOURT — Blake Griffin — Stats: 15.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 24% 3FG in 18 games. Age: 31. Analysis: After a lingering knee injury kept him out of the first 10 games and slowed him all season, he had season-ending surgery in December. He was a shell of himself but he’ll look to bounce back next season. Midseason: C. Final: C.
Christian Wood — Stats: 13.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 39% 3FG in 62 games. Age: 24. Analysis: He’s one of the biggest stories of the season, after fighting for the last roster spot and becoming their go-to post option after Andre Drummond was traded. He set career highs three times in the final week of the season and re-signing him will be their top offseason priority. Midseason: B. Final: A-minus.
Tony Snell — Stats: 8 points, 2.2 assists, 40% 3FG in 59 games. Age: 28. Analysis: Acquired in the trade for Jon Leuer’s expiring deal, Snell has been steady all season as a starting small forward. His outside shooting was valuable and he’s played solid minutes. He’s almost surely using his player option for next season. Midseason: B. Final: B.
Sekou Doumbouya — Stats: 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 29% 3FG in 38 games. Age: 19. Analysis: Maybe he needs to play more games on the road, where he had some of his best outings this season. The first-round pick was too good for the G League but was inconsistent in the NBA. That’s his biggest area of improvement this offseason. Midseason: B. Final: C-minus.
Thon Maker — Stats: 4.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 34% 3FG in 60 games. Age: 23. Analysis: Effort is never a question with Maker, but effort isn’t the only necessity, especially for a big man. His lack of strength and build has been costly on the defensive end and he couldn’t find minutes as Christian Wood and Sekou Doumbouya developed. Midseason: C-minus. Final: C-minus.
Svi Mykhailiuk — Stats: 9 points, 1.9 rebounds, 40% 3FG in 56 games. Age: 22. Analysis: When he got more playing time, Mykhailiuk took off, boosting his average to 12 points. He became one of the most consistent 3-point shooters and got more confident going to the rim. Midseason: B-minus. Final: B.
Louis King — Stats: 2 points, 1 rebound, 36% 3FG in 10 games. Age: 20. Analysis: The rookie played more in the G League than he did with the Pistons, but he showed flashes of his potential, and possibly a big upside. He needs more seasoning and playing time, but he could fit in the league as a small forward. Midseason: Incomplete. Final: C.
John Henson — Stats: 6.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 40% 3FG in 11 games. Age: 29. Analysis: After arriving in the Andre Drummond trade, Henson was very solid, showing a veteran presence and a skill set that could have him return, if the price is right. Final: B-minus.
COACH — Dwane Casey didn’t have a healthy roster with his optimal starting lineup all season. The roster was decimated by injuries and without Blake Griffin and Reggie Jackson, it was hard to have lofty expectations. With a thin roster, he had to use some of the young players for longer than he would have liked. Developing young talent isn’t easy and that wasn’t the plan when he arrived, but he’ll have to make the best of it. Midseason: C-plus. Final: C-plus.
FRONT OFFICE — They assembled a good roster on paper, but the injuries continue to hurt the team’s progress. Keeping Christian Wood on the roster was a saving grace. They’ve been handcuffed by the salary cap and this summer finally will get some needed relief to try to restock the roster with different players. This draft will be the most important in a decade, because they can’t get a likely top-five pick wrong. Midseason: C-plus. Final: C.
    When the time comes for Dwane Casey to return to the sidelines, he’s ready. The question of when that time will be isn’t something that he has to think about, at least for now.

    With the NBA inviting only 22 teams into their resumption of the season in late July, the Pistons will be on the outside of the bubble, seeing how things work in the confined space at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.  

    There are still many questions surrounding the NBA’s plan to restart the regular season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including which members from each team should be allowed in. Coaches, players and other staff are necessities, but determining how many and which ones to bring can create a debate.

    Even allowing some members of the coaching staff has come under scrutiny in recent weeks. Those aged 65 and older are at a higher risk of experiencing complications if they test positive for COVID-19, especially if there are underlying conditions.

    Three head coaches among the 22 teams fit in this group: Gregg Popovich (71), Mike D’Antoni (69) and Alvin Gentry (65).

    More: Dwane Casey’s voice being heard as Pistons rebuild ramps up

    At 63, Casey is just below that threshold but said that if the Pistons were included, he wouldn’t have a problem with returning, despite the implicit health risk, pointing to the league's protocols and the steps they've taken to be sure the bubble is safe.  

    “I wouldn’t have any trouble whatsoever to go back coaching if we were going (to Florida),” Casey told The Detroit News. “The league is going to be extra-vigilant to keep everyone safe, whether it’s washing hands or wearing gloves and masks.”

    Casey noted that in most cases, professional coaches stay active and are in better physical condition than some others their age. Coaches often have fitness regimens that they weave into their long days at a practice facility and they are more careful about nutrition and rest.

    That's just part of what it takes to make it through a grueling professional season.

    “If you’re coaching in the NBA or NFL, most coaches are in pretty good shape physically and well-conditioned, unless there are some underlying conditions,” Casey said. “If they’re in the 60-65 (age range), it’s almost like a regular (person’s) 40-45 (age range). We’re in pretty good shape.

    “All the research is showing that everybody is at risk if you’re not careful and to go by the guidelines.”

    As it stands, Casey possibly won’t be back on the sidelines until December, the tentative timeline for the start of the next regular season. There has been some talk, though, of the eight teams not finishing the season in Florida potentially having some inter-squad scrimmages, in an attempt to have some competitive interactions.

    Otherwise, they will have been dormant for nine months, from March to December. 

    It’s still unclear whether there will be a replacement for the Las Vegas Summer League, which normally would have been held in early July. The NBA Finals and draft have been pushed back to October, so the calendar already is very constricted for any additions to the schedule.

    Since the NBA Board of Governors approved a return to play, the focus has shifted to figuring out all the details, including how many people will be allowed per team in the bubble. That number seems to be 35, which includes all of the trainers, medical staff, coaches and players.

    That can make for some interesting decisions about who’s in and who’s out.

    “Seventeen players and (possibly leaving) coaches off or medical staff or training staff. How (definite) is that 35?” Casey said. “That’s another issue that teams are facing. That would be difficult to tell a player he can’t go.”

    Players also have a tough decision about whether they want to go back into the bubble, which will last for three months for teams that make it to the NBA Finals.

    Maintaining the sanctity and integrity of the bubble will be the toughest part. With the 22 traveling parties, the NBA is expecting about 1,600 people in the “soft” bubble, meaning there won’t be strict security, and to some degree, it’s on the honor system.

    Getting accustomed to that change begins with testing next week and ramps up with more restrictions, leading up to all of those teams going to the Disney resort to begin play at the end of July. While they’re training and doing basketball activities, things could be a bit easier, but in the downtime, there will be more scrutiny on ensuring they’re taking all the needed precautions.

    “That’s the biggest challenge; it’s not going to be easy. Even a two-week road trip is a long time, but August, September and October is a long period of time,” Casey said. “Keeping everybody confined to the bubble will be a challenge. That’s probably the challenge that most players have, to be in quarantine for three or four months.”

    Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE