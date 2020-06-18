Donnie Tyndall has left the G League’s Grand Rapids Drive to become head coach of Chipola College, a junior college in Marianna, Fla.

Donnie Tyndall (Photo: Sue Ogrocki, AP)

Tyndall, 50, who was born in Ravenna, Mich., was head coach of the Drive this season and assistant coach the previous season. The Drive is the Pistons' G League affiliate.

He was head coach at Morehead State from 2006-12, at Southern Mississippi from 2012-14 and at Tennessee in 2014-15.

Tyndall was fired from Tennessee for NCAA violations he committed while at Southern Mississippi.

