Donnie Tyndall has left the G League’s Grand Rapids Drive to become head coach of Chipola College, a junior college in Marianna, Fla.
Tyndall, 50, who was born in Ravenna, Mich., was head coach of the Drive this season and assistant coach the previous season. The Drive is the Pistons' G League affiliate.
He was head coach at Morehead State from 2006-12, at Southern Mississippi from 2012-14 and at Tennessee in 2014-15.
Tyndall was fired from Tennessee for NCAA violations he committed while at Southern Mississippi.
