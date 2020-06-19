Detroit News 2019-20 Detroit Pistons final grades
Go through the gallery as Rod Beard of The Detroit News hands out final grades for the 2019-20 Detroit Pistons.
Rod Beard of The Detroit News hands out final grades for the 2019-20 Detroit Pistons.
BACKCOURT — Derrick Rose — Stats: 18.1 points, 5.6 assists, 31% FG in 50 games. Age: 31. Analysis: The question for most of the season was how much wear and tear Rose could take. He defied his age (31) and broke through a minutes restriction and was the Pistons’ best player through a season of team injuries and struggles. The trade talk heated up at the deadline and will continue through next trade deadline. Midseason: B-plus. Final: B-plus.
Bruce Brown — Stats: 8.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4 assists, 34% 3FG in 58 games. Age: 23. Analysis: After an up-and-down rookie season, Brown was more consistent in all facets of his game. He doubled his scoring average and improved his 3-point shooting by eight percentage points. His offense still needs to improve, but he made decent strides this season, including playing point guard for stretches. Midseason: B. Final: B.
Langston Galloway — Stats: 10.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 40% 3FG in 66 games. Age: 28. Analysis: There weren’t high expectations for Galloway, who was on an expiring contract in a logjammed backcourt. He showed his value as a shooter, reaching a career-high 40 percent on 3-pointers. He could return next year as a free agent. Midseason: B-plus. Final: A-minus.
Luke Kennard — Stats: 15.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 40% 3FG in 28 games. Age: 23. Analysis: A superb end to last season coupled with a scorching start this year had Kennard in high esteem, but knee tendinitis sidelined him in December for the remainder of the season. He was on the trade market at midseason, which will be something to watch going forward. Midseason: B. Final: B.
Khyri Thomas — Stats: 2.1 points, 29% 3FG in 8 games. Age: 23. Analysis: He had another disappointing season, with a broken foot sidelining him for all but a handful of games in the second half. His contract isn’t guaranteed, so his future remains uncertain. Midseason: Incomplete. Final: C-minus.
Brandon Knight — Stats: 11.6 points, 4.2 assists, 39% 3FG in 9 games. Age: 28. Analysis: Another trade-deadline acquisition, Knight had his second Pistons stint and was good as the backup point guard. He is a quality veteran and although he may not return, he was good for the young players to be around. Final: B.
Jordan Bone — Stats: 1.2 points, 0.8 assts, 20% 3FG in 10 games. Age: 22. Analysis: He had some very good outings with the Grand Rapids Drive but things never clicked when he was with the Pistons. His shot wasn’t reliable and he hasn’t looked comfortable as a point guard. Midseason: Incomplete. Final: C-minus.
Jordan McRae — Stats: 11.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 19% 3FG in 4 games. Age: 28. Analysis: Signed as a free agent late in the season, McRae showed an affinity to score. He may not return, but for a few games, he was fun to watch. Final: Incomplete.
FRONTCOURT — Blake Griffin — Stats: 15.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 24% 3FG in 18 games. Age: 31. Analysis: After a lingering knee injury kept him out of the first 10 games and slowed him all season, he had season-ending surgery in December. He was a shell of himself but he’ll look to bounce back next season. Midseason: C. Final: C.
Christian Wood — Stats: 13.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 39% 3FG in 62 games. Age: 24. Analysis: He’s one of the biggest stories of the season, after fighting for the last roster spot and becoming their go-to post option after Andre Drummond was traded. He set career highs three times in the final week of the season and re-signing him will be their top offseason priority. Midseason: B. Final: A-minus.
Tony Snell — Stats: 8 points, 2.2 assists, 40% 3FG in 59 games. Age: 28. Analysis: Acquired in the trade for Jon Leuer’s expiring deal, Snell has been steady all season as a starting small forward. His outside shooting was valuable and he’s played solid minutes. He’s almost surely using his player option for next season. Midseason: B. Final: B.
Sekou Doumbouya — Stats: 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 29% 3FG in 38 games. Age: 19. Analysis: Maybe he needs to play more games on the road, where he had some of his best outings this season. The first-round pick was too good for the G League but was inconsistent in the NBA. That’s his biggest area of improvement this offseason. Midseason: B. Final: C-minus.
Thon Maker — Stats: 4.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 34% 3FG in 60 games. Age: 23. Analysis: Effort is never a question with Maker, but effort isn’t the only necessity, especially for a big man. His lack of strength and build has been costly on the defensive end and he couldn’t find minutes as Christian Wood and Sekou Doumbouya developed. Midseason: C-minus. Final: C-minus.
Svi Mykhailiuk — Stats: 9 points, 1.9 rebounds, 40% 3FG in 56 games. Age: 22. Analysis: When he got more playing time, Mykhailiuk took off, boosting his average to 12 points. He became one of the most consistent 3-point shooters and got more confident going to the rim. Midseason: B-minus. Final: B.
Louis King — Stats: 2 points, 1 rebound, 36% 3FG in 10 games. Age: 20. Analysis: The rookie played more in the G League than he did with the Pistons, but he showed flashes of his potential, and possibly a big upside. He needs more seasoning and playing time, but he could fit in the league as a small forward. Midseason: Incomplete. Final: C.
John Henson — Stats: 6.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 40% 3FG in 11 games. Age: 29. Analysis: After arriving in the Andre Drummond trade, Henson was very solid, showing a veteran presence and a skill set that could have him return, if the price is right. Final: B-minus.
COACH — Dwane Casey didn’t have a healthy roster with his optimal starting lineup all season. The roster was decimated by injuries and without Blake Griffin and Reggie Jackson, it was hard to have lofty expectations. With a thin roster, he had to use some of the young players for longer than he would have liked. Developing young talent isn’t easy and that wasn’t the plan when he arrived, but he’ll have to make the best of it. Midseason: C-plus. Final: C-plus.
FRONT OFFICE — They assembled a good roster on paper, but the injuries continue to hurt the team’s progress. Keeping Christian Wood on the roster was a saving grace. They’ve been handcuffed by the salary cap and this summer finally will get some needed relief to try to restock the roster with different players. This draft will be the most important in a decade, because they can’t get a likely top-five pick wrong. Midseason: C-plus. Final: C.
    With a few notable exceptions, Pistons fans aren’t accustomed to getting stars. Most of the time, the additions are out of the blue, and the fans take a wait-and-see approach to what comes next. It was that way when the Pistons traded for Blake Griffin, signed Derrick Rose in free agency and when they hired coach Dwane Casey.

    The next in that line could be Troy Weaver.

    By most accounts, in the search to stock their front office, the Pistons made Weaver their No. 1 target, and closed the deal, announcing him as their general manager on Thursday.

    Weaver, 52, is highly regarded around the league for his ability to identify talent, as he helped the Oklahoma City Thunder become one of the pillars of the Western Conference over his 12-year career there. As an assistant coach at Syracuse, he also helped recruit Carmelo Anthony — and the two had a reunion with the Thunder as well.

    In their several iterations in recent years, the Thunder have shuffled former MVPs Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden to other teams, but have weathered the storm and the Thunder still are a strong presence in the West.

    Most credit Weaver, in addition to general manager Sam Presti, with making that happen.

    As Weaver takes the day-to-day reins of the Pistons franchise — which last won a playoff series in 2008 — there is much more work to do. Even in the Eastern Conference, where a .500 record often could have yielded a No. 7 seed, the Pistons have finished with a winning record just once in the past dozen years.

    Here’s a welcome note for Weaver, with some notes about the initial challenge he faces as he moves into the big office and joins the Pistons:

    Sorting things out

    Of course, you’ve already examined the Pistons roster, so you have a good idea of what you’re dealing with. It’s something like sorting laundry — some things will go together and there will be some odd socks that don’t have a match. Figuring out which is your challenge.

    Coach Dwane Casey stressed that point guard is the most important position. Isiah Thomas isn’t walking through that door. Well, he could — because he’s been spending more time around the team recently — but even if he does, he’s 59 and he’s done playing.

    CLOSE

    The Pistons pulled Troy Weaver away from Oklahoma City to direct their day-to-day operations, joining Ed Stefanski in leading the front office. The Detroit News

    The best two players, Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose, are in their 30s and the big question will be how much longer they’ll be Pistons. Griffin has two years and $75 million left on his contract and Rose, who had an eyebrow-raising season, is owed $7.7 million in his final season. Finding a trade for Rose will be a lot easier than getting one for Griffin, but how all that shakes out will shape how the rest of the roster fits together.

    After that, there’s looking through the young talent to find matches. Luke Kennard is a very good shooter and has shown that he can be a key piece when he’s been healthy. Svi Mykhailiuk and Bruce Brown were low-risk, second-round draft picks, and when given ample opportunity, they’ve been good.

    That tall guy is Christian Wood. He’s been good this year, but he’s a free agent, so pay him whatever the market dictates — and even a few dollars more, if that’s what it takes to keep him. Sekou Doumbouya is quiet, but you’ll like him; he’ll figure it out sooner than later. Khyri Thomas, when healthy, can be a player also. You can’t get rid of the whole roster, but you can’t keep everyone, either.

    The pick

    Your new job comes with a perk — a likely top-five pick in the draft. You remember what that’s like, because the last two times you had such a high pick, you selected James Harden third in 2009 and Russell Westbrook fourth in 2008.

    Going 3-for-3 in top-five picks would be an easy way to endear yourself to the fans and put your stamp on the franchise right away. This draft doesn’t seem to have that level of talent on first blush, but I know you’ve already done your homework.

    You’ve broken down all the positives and negatives for LaMelo Ball, for Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman and others. Rookie point guards often take a while to adjust to the NBA, so you don’t have to make that the pick, but you’ve had excellent guards in OKC, so you obviously know what you’re looking for.  

    This could be the most important pick this team has had in the last 10 years and that they will have in the next five years. You can’t mess it up — but you know that already. The fans send constant reminders on Twitter about that quite often, so this is just passing the message along. Seeing that you don’t have a Twitter account, it’s already apparent that you’re a smart man.

    Free agency isn't safe

    That smile on Ed Stefanski’s face isn’t because you have the No. 1 pick in the draft — not yet, at least. It’s because they successfully maneuvered for two years through a salary-cap maze and with that, you stand to have about $30 million in available space this summer. You won’t spend it all in one place, but whether you choose to acquire assets along with bad contracts or just sit on some of the money like Scrooge McDuck is your choice.

    You’ve likely already made a decision on Wood, but you also might want to look at keeping Langston Galloway, who’s a pro’s pro and is coming off one of the best seasons of his career. Three-point shooting is a premium asset — and he brings it.

    If there’s a chance that you stashed Nerlens Noel in one of the moving boxes, he’ll satisfy the need for a center — because you don’t have one under contract for next season.

    More than half of the roster could be gone in free agency, which means half of them can be new faces in a new place, just like you. They don’t have to be stars, but it wouldn’t hurt if they are — or will be.

    No one is looking for it to turn around quickly, but you’re the new guy in town.

    No pressure.

    Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard

