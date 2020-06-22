Two years ago, when the Pistons were looking to rebuild their front office, they wanted permission to interview Troy Weaver, who as an assistant general manager with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Thunder refused, and the Pistons moved forward with Ed Stefanski leading the front office, but they left the spot of general manager vacant.

This time, they circled back. This time, Weaver was ready — and available.

Troy Weaver is the new general manager of the Detroit Pistons. (Photo: Detroit Pistons)

Weaver joins the Pistons staff with the task of reinvigorating a franchise that hasn’t had a playoff win in more than a decade. When the season is scheduled to resume in July, the Pistons will be on the outside looking in. Although team owner Tom Gores and Stefanski have conceded that the Pistons are beginning a rebuild, Weaver isn’t so quick to use that term.

“This isn’t a rebuild — it’s a restoring. There’s been greatness here,” Weaver said Monday in his virtual introductory press conference. “The Motor City deserves a consistent winner back on the floor.”

It’s a union two years in the making, as the Pistons had an unusual structure to their front office, with Stefanski as the senior adviser to Gores, but handling many of the responsibilities of a president of basketball operations and general manager.

The timing of Weaver’s hiring and the Pistons’ emergence from two years of perilous salary-cap maneuvering — along with a critical upcoming high draft pick and space under the cap — makes adding Weaver a priority.

“He’s been on our radar for a while ... it was time to go big or go home,” Gores said. “Our commitment is to bring the best here.

“It’s an exciting day to be able to bring a person the caliber of Troy to Detroit.”

Weaver will guide the Pistons’ day-to-day operations and one of his first orders of business will be assembling the remainder of his staff, which will include adding at least one new assistant general manager, after the departure of Malik Rose. The NBA announced Monday that Rose accepted a position as vice president of basketball operations in the league office.

The Pistons are one of eight teams whose season ended because of the COVID-19 pandemic and will not be part of the 22-team restart that is planned for late July in Florida.

They finished the season at 20-46 and will have a likely top-five draft pick and possibly $30 million in salary-cap space when the offseason hits in October.

