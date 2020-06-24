Michigan took a step in bolstering its back court, announcing two transfer additions Wednesday.

Chaundee Brown, a 6-foot-5 guard, played three years at Wake Forest and averaged 12.1 points and 6.5 rebounds last season.

Chaundee Brown (Photo: Lynn Hey, Associated Press)

Mike Smith, a 5-11 point guard, finished his four-year career at Columbia in fourth place on the career scoring list, with 1,653 points and second with 393 assists.

Both players have enrolled as students. Smith will be eligible immediately as a graduate transfer; Brown is looking to get a waiver from the NCAA to become eligible for next season.

“We are always striving to find the best people to come in and help this program on and away from the basketball court,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said in a team statement. “Both Mike and Chaundee are experienced players, experienced leaders and dedicated to academics. Frankly, they are just two wonderful young men. They are the perfect fit for the culture we are building here, and we are counting the days until they arrive in Ann Arbor.”

Smith was a two-time all-conference selection in the Ivy League, earning second-team honors in 2018 and 2020. He missed all of the 2018-19 season because of a knee injury but started 91 of 92 games in his career.

Mike Smith scored 1,653 points during his career at Columbia. (Photo: Columbia athletics)

“I’m excited for this opportunity to become a Wolverine,” Smith said. “Columbia was such an amazing experience and journey. I know I will cherish it for the rest of my life. The opportunity to play one more season and further my education at the University of Michigan was something I couldn't pass up. I am very excited to join coach Howard and his great culture. I am ready and willing to do whatever it takes to help this program reach its goals. It's going to be a year to remember!”

Brown’s transfer comes after Wake Forest head coach Danny Manning was fired. Brown had looked into entering the NBA draft but instead opted to transfer.

“Being able to play and be mentored by Coach Howard is really a dream come true,” Brown said. “If you would have said to me 10 years ago I would be attending the University of Michigan and playing for Juwan Howard, I would have laughed. He knows the game of basketball well, as he played for U-M and played in the NBA for such a long time. This helps him understand both sides of being a player and having a coaching style, which is such a blessing.

“Joining such a prestigious basketball program like Michigan really excites me in so many ways. Coming to a new city, meeting new fans, joining new coaches and players is a wonderful feeling. I am definitely ready for this new journey."

Last week, Michigan learned Purdue wing Nojel Eastern wouldn't be coming to Michigan, after all.

