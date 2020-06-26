The Pistons added to their thin frontcourt ranks Friday, signing center Justin Patton to a contract.

Patton, 6-foot-11 and 241 pounds, played five games with the Oklahoma City Thunder this season and averaged 1.8 points and one rebound. He’s played in just nine games in his NBA career.

The Pistons signed center Justin Patton (13) on Friday. (Photo: Richard W. Rodriguez, Associated Press)

It's the first signing for new general manager Troy Weaver, who was with the Thunder for 12 years before joining the Pistons last week.

After this season, the Pistons will not have any centers under contract, as John Henson and Thon Maker become free agents.

Patton was the 16th overall pick by the Chicago Bulls in 2017 and was traded with Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He also played with the Philadelphia 76ers.

In his one season at Creighton, Patton was named the Big East freshman of the year after averaging 12.9 points and 6.2 rebounds in 35 games.

