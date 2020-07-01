The Pistons are looking to make it easier for Detroit residents to vote — and their employees.

On Wednesday, the team announced a new partnership with the Michigan Secretary of State’s office to promote voter awareness and participation in the upcoming August primary election and November general elections.

Among the initiatives is a company-wide paid day off for the Aug. 4 primary and Nov. 3 general elections, which will make it easier for team employees to vote at their local polling places, as well as volunteer as election workers and advocate for others to vote.

More: Five moves that hit, missed during Troy Weaver's Thunder tenure

Buy Photo The Pistons' practice facility will serve as a voting satellite center during the November election. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

“Our organization is committed to promoting informed participation in the electoral process,” Pistons team owner Tom Gores said in a statement. “We are pleased to partner with the Department of State on its efforts to register and enroll eligible voters for this year’s elections, and to provide our employees with the day off on election day to ensure they are able to get to the polls and make their voices heard.”

The partnership includes other initiatives with Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey, including:

► Designating the team’s practice facility, the Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center, as a voting satellite center for the Nov. 3 election, where on-site registration and voting can take place.

► Establishing and coordinating programs for Pistons employees to become volunteer election workers for both the Aug. 4 and Nov. 3 elections.

► Partnering with the Secretary of State office to create public service announcements with Pistons players, coaches and other personalities to boost voter education and increasing familiarity with the voting process.

► Promoting voter registration on the team’s website and create a portal for residents to register online to vote, including an option to vote by mail.

► Hosting registration and education events with non-partisan community organizations to increase understanding of the voting process.

Benson lauded the Pistons’ efforts to improve voter awareness and simplify the process of getting citizens registered and ready to vote.

“The Detroit Pistons are tremendous civic leaders and I am proud to partner with them to ensure more citizens are educated voters and active participants in our democracy,” Benson said. “As we’ve worked with them over the past few weeks to develop this robust and comprehensive partnership, it’s become clear that the Pistons’ commitment to ensuring our elections are accessible to all is a reflection of their dedication to their fans and the entire Michigan community.”

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard