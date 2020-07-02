The Pistons weren’t among the 22 teams invited to finish the NBA regular season in Orlando later this month.

After the NBA season was suspended on March 11 when the first players tested positive for COVID-19, there was significant uncertainty about what the next steps would be. The league opted to complete the season with the teams closest to the playoffs, leaving the Pistons among eight teams waiting for when they’d play again.

There might be an answer coming.

Pistons coach Dwane Casey had been pushing to have some type of summer workout for the eight teams eliminated from the resumption of the season — and he may get his wish.

ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan reported Thursday that the NBA is working on details for a second “bubble” scenario — similar to the one in Orlando — that would allow the other eight teams to have mini-training camps and exhibition games in Chicago. The projected timeline for the Chicago bubble would be in September, according to MacMullan.

The NBA is closing in on signing off on a second “bubble” in Chicago for the eight teams that were not invited to play in Orlando, enabling mini-training camps and subsequent games against other clubs with a target date of September, sources tell ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2020

The NBA had considered inviting all 30 teams to the Orlando restart, but having more players in the bubble increased the risk of possibly transmitting the virus. Casey said he understood the risk and the decision to exclude some of the teams, but also wants the opportunity for some of the Pistons’ young players to get simulated game action.

“One, it’s a safety issue as far as having so many teams there (in Orlando),” Casey said last month. “For us, I don’t know what benefit — other than getting experience for our younger players to play some games — (continuing the season) would have.”

If the Pistons are included in a mini-camp format, it would be geared more toward younger players such as Bruce Brown, Sekou Doumbouya, Svi Mykhailiuk and, possibly, Luke Kennard, who was coming off a long layoff because of knee tendinitis.

Core veterans such as Derrick Rose and Blake Griffin would be unlikely to participate.

Since the season ended, some Pistons players had been doing workouts at the practice facility, but no team workouts because of distancing rules.

