Pistons name David Mincberg new assistant general manager
The Detroit News
Published 3:33 p.m. ET July 9, 2020 | Updated 3:35 p.m. ET July 9, 2020
The Detroit Pistons on Thursday named David Mincberg as an assistant general manager.
Terms of Mincberg's contract were not disclosed.
Mincberg spent the last three seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, serving this past season as the organization's vice president of basketball strategy. He joins a front office in Detroit that last month hired Troy Weaver as its new general manager.
The Pistons lost both assistant general managers during the offseason, with Malik Rose taking a job in the NBA league office, and Pat Garrity also reportedly leaving once his contract expired.
Mincberg, a Washington, D.C. native, also spent five seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, eventually becoming their director of scouting.
