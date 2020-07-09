The Detroit Pistons on Thursday named David Mincberg as an assistant general manager.

Terms of Mincberg's contract were not disclosed.

The Pistons hired a new assistant general manager on Thursday. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

Mincberg spent the last three seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, serving this past season as the organization's vice president of basketball strategy. He joins a front office in Detroit that last month hired Troy Weaver as its new general manager.

The Pistons lost both assistant general managers during the offseason, with Malik Rose taking a job in the NBA league office, and Pat Garrity also reportedly leaving once his contract expired.

Mincberg, a Washington, D.C. native, also spent five seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, eventually becoming their director of scouting.