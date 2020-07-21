Detroit — For several years during the Bad Boys era, the Pistons seemed attached to Michael Jordan’s jersey.

Now, his image will be attached to all the jerseys — including the Pistons — in the league, the team announced Tuesday. Beginning next season, all of the NBA’s new Statement Edition jerseys will bear the Jordan Brand’s Jumpman logo on the right shoulder of the tops and left leg of the shorts.

That includes the Pistons, who will have their light grey Statement jerseys that they debuted in 2017.

NBA teams’ other jerseys already have a Nike swoosh logo on the right shoulder; the Jumpman logo will only be on the Statement Edition.

