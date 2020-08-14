Joe Dumars, who led Pistons to titles as player, executive, named Kings' interim GM

Joe Dumars is back.

Not with the Pistons, but in an elevated role with the Sacramento Kings.

Dumars was named interim executive vice president of basketball operations after general manager Vlade Divac resigned Friday. Dumars also will assume the role of general manager and assist in filling out the Kings’ front office.

It’s a return to the front office for Dumars, who last year was hired as a special advisor to Divac. Dumars had worked in the Pistons’ front office from 2000-2014, after a Hall of Fame career that featured back-to-back titles in 1989 and ’90.

“Joe has become a trusted and valued advisor since joining the team last year, and I am grateful to have him take on this role at an important time for the franchise,” Kings team owner Vivek Ranadivé said in a statement.

Dumars will be tasked with finding a new general manager; it’s unclear if he might be the choice for permanent team president.

ESPN’s Marc J. Spears indicated that Dumars’ search could lead him to another former Pistons executive: Scott Perry.

“Won’t be surprised if Kings reach out to the new regime Knicks for permission to talk to GM Scott Perry about opening,” Spears posted on Twitter. “Perry played a key role in the Kings drafting De’Aaron Fox and signing vets like George Hill & Vince Carter in short stint. Also worked for Dumars with Pistons.”

Kings coach Luke Walton is under contract through 2022-23 but his job appears to be safe after the Kings finished the season 31-41 but missed the playoffs for the 14th straight season.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard