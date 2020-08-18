GM Troy Weaver to represent Pistons at virtual NBA Draft Lottery

Troy Weaver will be front and center for what the Pistons hope will be a big announcement.

The Pistons’ general manager will have his first big appearance since taking the job in June as the team’s representative during Thursday’s NBA Draft Lottery.

The announcement of the draft order for the 14 teams that didn’t make the playoffs will come just before Game 2 of the Lakers-Trail Blazers series on ESPN. The Pistons will learn their draft position, as they look to move up from their current fifth position, where their odds of getting the top pick are 10.5%.

Their odds of moving into the top four are 42.1% and just 2.2% to stay at No. 5.

Because of the pandemic, the lottery will be virtual, with each team represented via teleconference instead of in person.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard