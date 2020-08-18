Pistons along with seven other NBA teams get approval to hold voluntary workouts

It’s not a second bubble, but the Pistons will get much of the same benefit anyway.

The NBA and its players' association agreed Tuesday to allow the eight teams who didn’t enter the Orlando campus to finish the regular season to have voluntary group workouts at their team facilities.

Those eight teams — the Pistons, Knicks, Bulls, Cavaliers, Hawks, Hornets, Timberwolves and Warriors — will have considerable safety protocols in their home markets, though they won’t have the same strict rules that are in effect in Orlando.

The first stage of the group workouts will be Sept. 14 through Sept. 20, which will include voluntary individual workouts and daily COVID-19 testing for players and staff. The second phase will be Sept. 21 through Oct. 6 and will have group activities, including 5-on-5 scrimmages.

Since practice facilities reopened, teams have been able to have limited individual workouts with one player, but no group work. During the group phases, the teams will establish a campus in their home market and players and coaches must remain on the campus.

The Pistons can have five players from their G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Drive, to join their roster players. In the Pistons’ case, they have several pending free agents, including Christian Wood, Langston Galloway, Thon Maker, Brandon Knight, John Henson, Jordan McRae, Louis King and Jordan Bone.

It’s unclear how many of those free agents will choose to participate in the group workouts.

