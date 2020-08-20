More bad luck! Pistons fall to No. 7 pick in NBA Draft

Yet again, the ping pong balls did not work in the Detroit Pistons’ favor.

Although they entered Thursday’s NBA Draft Lottery with the fifth-best odds of getting the No. 1 overall pick in the Oct. 16 draft, the Pistons fell two spots to seventh. The Minnesota Timberwolves will pick first, the Golden State Warriors second and Charlotte Hornets third.

The Pistons' odds of getting the top pick were 10.5 percent. Their record was 20-46 when the league suspended the season on March 11; they were a half-game from moving into one of the bottom three, which would have guaranteed odds of 12.5 percent at the No.1 selection.

The Pistons moved down two spots and into likely out of position to get one of the top prospects in the draft: point guard LaMelo Ball, wing Anthony Edwards or center James Wiseman.

Since the NBA moved to a lottery format in 1985 to determine the order of the first picks, the Pistons had gone 0-for-13 in their attempts to move up. In five of those cases, they got a lower pick than their spot entering the lottery.

The seventh pick is the highest for the Pistons since Greg Monroe went seventh in 2010.

The draft pick is a significant piece of the Pistons’ rebuilding plans, with new general manager Troy Weaver taking the reins in June. The Pistons will have significant space in the salary cap for the first time in several years and traded away many of their veterans, in an effort to give more playing time to their young players.

Point guard looks to be the biggest position of need and this draft class is regarded as having good depth at the position.

“It's a very deep point guard draft. I won't get into specifics but at every (drafting) level, there's a point guard. Where we are — and I agree with what Troy and Ed have talked about — it's best player available,” coach Dwane Casey said Wednesday via teleconference. “If it is a point guard, we'll take it; if it's not, we'll take that (best) player also, wherever we end up in the lottery."

NBA Draft order: Lottery teams

1. Minnesota

2. Golden State

3. Charlotte

4. Chicago

5. Cleveland

6. Atlanta

7. Detroit

8. New York

9. Washington

10. Phoenix

11. San Antonio

12. Sacramento

13. New Orleans

14. Boston (from Memphis)

